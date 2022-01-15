New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will go up against the Brooklyn Nets in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Barclays Center on Saturday, January 15. In an earlier encounter between the two teams this season, the Nets prevailed by a 120-112 scoreline. James Harden scored 39 points for the team on that occasion and led the way from the front.

The Pelicans come into this game on the back of a dominant win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Brandon Ingram was the top scorer on the night as he racked up 24 points and led New Orleans to a 113-89 win on the night.

The youngster has put on some incredible performances recently and is helping the team get their campaign back on track. With no reports about Zion Williamson returning this season, Ingram will have to continue his good work and lead the way from the front.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets head into the game on the back of a disappointing loss over to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and also chipped in with 10 rebounds and 9 assists to lead the way for the Thunder.

This was the Nets' 4 defeat in 5 games and they are now third in the East after this slump. The team will be hoping to get back to their best in this game and continue their championship pursuit in style.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans Pelicans have reported Kira Lewis Jr., Zion Williamson and Didi Louzada to be out for this game. Lewis Jr. and Williamson are recovering from injuries, while Didi is their two-way player, who is out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Kira Lewis Jr. Out ACL/MCL Sprain Didi Louzada Out G-League Zion Williamson Out Foot Injury

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have reported three of their players to be out for this game. LaMarcus Aldridge and Joe Harris have been ruled out due to injuries, while Kyrie Irving is yet to be vaccinated and as per city mandates, he is not eligible to play. Nic Claxton has been listed as questionable on the injury report due to left hamstring tightness.

Player Name Status Reason Kyrie Irving Out Ineligible to play Joe Harris Out Ankle Injury LaMarcus Aldridge Out Right Foot Soreness Nic Claxton Questionable Left Hamstring Tightness

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will go with the lineup that helped them secure a win against the Clippers. Devonte' Graham and Josh Hart will start in the backcourt, while Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram will take up the two forward spots. Jonas Valanciunas will play as the center for the team.

Brooklyn Nets

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will have the services of superstar Kevin Durant back for this game. He was rested for the encounter against the Thunder and will now come into this game energized and all set to fire. The frontcourt will be occupied by James Harden and Bruce Brown. Durant will take his position in the frontcourt with DeAndre' Bembry, while rookie Day'Ron Sharpe starts at center for the Nets.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Herbert Jones | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Bruce Brown | Small Forward - Kevin Durant | Power Forward - DeAndre ' Bembry | Center - Day'Ron Sharpe

Edited by David Nyland