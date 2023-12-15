New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 15, 2023

The New Orleans Pelicans will battle the Charlotte Hornets for the first time this season on Friday. New Orleans has won back-to-back games since the humiliating loss to the LA Lakers in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Brandon Ingram will be available on Friday but the Pelicans could miss Zion Williamson for the second straight game due to a sprained left ankle.

Charlotte is reeling from back-to-back losses to the Miami Heat. The Hornets showed resilience and competitiveness against Miami but still fell short. They will now face the in-form Pelicans who have vented their frustrations on their last two opponents after the blowout loss to the Lakers.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were blasted on social media for their heartless showing against LeBron James’ team. Since then, their team has been on a roll. The Pelicans are favored to win their game versus the Hornets even if “Zanos” misses another game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-15)

Date and Time: December 15, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets: Game preview

The Pelicans' true test will come against the elite teams. They showed it by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. Without Zion Williamson against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, the Pelicans cruised to a 142-122 win. They are expected to run over the Hornets, who have the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA, on Friday even if Williamson continues to ride the bench.

The Hornets showed some fight in losses to the Miami Heat. Terry Rozier has been spectacular for them as LaMelo Ball remains out but the rest have to step up. Mark Williams remains doubtful due to a lower back contusion. If he’s cleared to play, he will be a big help against the Pelicans’ imposing frontline.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets: Predicted starting lineups

The Pelicans could insert Dyson Daniels or Trey Murphy III if Zion Williamson is unable to play. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas are expected to start for coach Willie Green.

Brandon Miller, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards could line up for the Hornets during tip-off. Mark Williams could start at center if he’s cleared to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets: Betting tips

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans with 23.6 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 23.5. Bettors get -115 regardless of which line they pick. Ingram has scored at least 23 points in six out of his last 10 games. He had 40 without Williamson on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Ingram could have another big night if “Zanos” is unavailable and against Charlotte’s inept defense. He could easily go over his points prop.

Terry Rozier is putting up 23.9 PPG. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5. “Scary Terry” has hit 24 points in four out of his last 10 games. Rozier has been sizzling hot in his last two games, averaging 31.0 points. He is likely to go over his points prop as the Hornets will be desperate for him to put up buckets.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets: Predictions

The moneyline for the Pelicans is -260 while it’s +210 for the Pelicans. New Orleans is a -6.5 favorite on the road against Charlotte.

The Pelicans have been playing like they’re on a mission. They want to prove that they’re better than the team that limped against the LA Lakers a week ago. Charlotte’s injury-riddled lineup and poor defense will be there for New Orleans to take advantage of. The Pelicans could extend their winning streak to three and win against the spread.