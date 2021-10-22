New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will square off against the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center in an NBA 2021-22 clash on Friday. The Bulls are coming off a 94-88 win against the Detroit Pistons, which saw Zach LaVine lead the way with a 34-point, seven-rebound effort. Meanwhile, the Pelicans lost their season opener 97-117 to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Chicago Bulls were one of the most active teams in the 2021 NBA offseason, adding the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball to an already solid roster. The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, are a team in transition, and will need a few years to become a title contender. Their ceiling is a playoff qualification as of now.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Patrick Williams is listed as probable for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a shoulder problem. Point guard Coby White is also recovering from a shoulder issue, and is expected to be back in November. All other players are available for selection.

Player Status Reason Patrick Williams Probable Shoulder Coby White Out Shoulder

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Swingman Josh Hart is listed as probable for Friday's game due to a quadriceps injury. Zion Williamson (foot) remains out, and there is no clear timetable on his return yet. He is expected to have a minute restriction once he comes back.

Player Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot Josh Hart Probable Quadriceps

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to field the same starting lineup that featured against the Philadelphia 76ers. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Devonte' Graham should start in Willie Green's backcourt, with Brandon Ingram starting at his usual position at small forward. With Zion Williamson ruled out and Josh Hart listed as probable, Naji Marshall is in line for a start on Friday.

Jonas Valanciunas had a decent game against the 76ers, with nine points and 12 rebounds; he is likely to start at center. Jaxson Hayes, Trey Murphy III, Kira Lewis Jr. and Garrett Temple could come off the bench to split minutes with the starters.

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine could start in the Chicago Bulls' backcourt, with San Antonio Spurs import DeMar DeRozan playing at the 3. Patrick Williams has been deployed as a defensive specialist since he was drafted, and he should partner Nikola Vucevic in the Bulls' frontcourt.

Alex Caruso chipped in with three points, three rebounds and three assists in the first game. He could come off the bench in a sixth-man role on Friday. Alize Johnson and Javonte Green could also play significant minutes.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Naji Marshall | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard: Lonzo Ball; Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine; Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan; Power Forward: Patrick Williams; Center: Nikola Vucevic.

