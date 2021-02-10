New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - February 10, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will hope to extend their season-high four-game winning streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Wednesday.

The Pelicans are coming off a masterful 130-101 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday and are looking to continue their dominating run with another win.

Last Monday, the Chicago Bulls lost to the lowly Washington Wizards 105-101 as they struggled to put points on the board. Zach LaVine was the only player to score 15 or more points for the Bulls, racking up 35 in a losing cause.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Tuesday, February 10th, 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday, February 10th, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue - United Center, Chicago, IL

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 05, 2021 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For the first time this season, the New Orleans Pelicans look like the playoff contenders that everyone envisioned them to be. In their last four games, the Pelicans held their opponents to only 106.0 points per game while scoring 121.3 points a night. That 15.3-point differential would rank them No. 1 in the league if projected over the course of an entire season.

If the New Orleans Pelicans can keep up the pace on offense and continue their dominance on defense, the struggling Chicago Bulls will be hard-pressed to keep up.

Key Player - Lonzo Ball

All the trade talk may have awakened Lonzo Ball. During the New Orleans Pelicans’ winning streak, Ball has been averaging 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He’s also been shooting the lights out from three, with a scorching hot 55.6% shooting.

Lonzo Ball with a huge defensive play on Myles Turner to seal the win for the Pels against the Pacers 😳pic.twitter.com/CdttXNP9Iq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2021

The 6-foot-6 guard out of UCLA is arguably the biggest reason for the New Orleans’ winning streak. He will face the Chicago Bulls’ Coby White in a matchup that should go in Ball’s favor.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G Lonzo Ball G Eric Bledsoe F Brandon Ingram F Zion Williamson C Steven Adams

Chicago Bulls Preview

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks fouls Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at American Airlines Center on January 17, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s been a tough season for the Chicago Bulls, who can’t seem to get any rhythm going despite a sensational season from Zach LaVine.

Part of the reason is Lauri Markkanen’s prolonged absences due to injuries. The 23-year-old can’t seem to stay healthy, and his team is suffering because of it. He’s currently out for another extended period (2-to-4 weeks) because of an injured shoulder.

Against the surging New Orleans Pelicans, the Bulls can’t simply rely on LaVine to bail them out offensively. Coach Billy Donovan will have to find various ways for Coby White to get going.

The second-year player out of North Carolina is as talented as any point guard in recent draft history but he has to take better shots and make better decisions, especially as the Chicago Bulls’ lead playmaker.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is a terrific talent and will likely become a first-time All-Star this season. He may have the leaping ability and a bit of the scoring mentality that Michael Jordan had when he carried the Chicago Bulls to six titles, but the seven-year veteran still hasn’t mastered the art of winning while scoring at a high clip.

Bradley Beal says Zach LaVine should “hands down be an All-Star. I’m not debating. He’s getting my vote." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 9, 2021

For the Bulls to win, LaVine has to discover how to strike that balance. It would be great if he could start the learning process against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G Coby White G Zach LaVine F Denzel Valentine F Patrick Williams C Daniel Gafford

Pelicans vs Bulls Match Prediction

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a three point basket against Derrick Jones Jr. #55 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Moda Center (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With the New Orleans Pelicans playing the night before, fatigue will be a factor during this game. However, the Pelicans are young enough to easily recover from the Rockets game that ended in a rout.

It’s always a tough task to face a team in the midst of a winning streak, and the Chicago Bulls will have to be the aggressors from the start to keep the Pelicans from winning their fifth consecutive game.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans will likely snatch this game from the Chicago Bulls, who are going to need more firepower to stop a team on the rise.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Bulls

The New Orleans Pelicans-Chicago Bulls game will be covered locally by FOX Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Chicago. International viewers can watch the game with an NBA League Pass subscription.

