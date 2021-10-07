New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - October 8th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

Lonzo Ball will face his former team when the Chicago Bulls take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at the United Center in an NBA 2021-22 preseason bout.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a convincing 131-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, the Pelicans dispatched the Orlando Magic 104-86 in their last preseason game.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time - Friday, October 8th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 9th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - United Center, Chicago.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

After a shock loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first NBA preseason game, the New Orleans Pelicans responded with a 104-86 win over the Orlando Magic. Talented youngsters Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Trey Murphy starred with 19 and 20 points, respectively.

The New Orleans Pelicans; offense has fired all cylinders in the preseason so far. So Willie Green will hope his side continues to do great work on the offensive side of the ball. Their defense also showed up against the Magic after a jittery start, but their mettle will be tested against the high-flying Bulls.

Key Player - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Canadian guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is expected to step up this season, as the New Orleans Pelicans are without Lonzo Ball now. Alexander-Walker showed flashes of excellence last season, averaging 11 points, three rebounds and two assists per game on close to 42% shooting from the floor.

🔥 5 threes Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 1st half:🔥 19 points🔥 5 threes @PelicansNBA lead on NBA LP Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 1st half:🔥 19 points

🔥 5 threes@PelicansNBA lead on NBA LP https://t.co/EoO8S37Cki

Alexander-Walker is a tidy playmaker with a penchant for scoring. So he could have another stellar game on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Devonte' Graham | Small Forward - Garrett Temple | Power Forward - Naji Marshall | Center - Willie Hernangomez.

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls put in a merciless performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers, dominating the game from the start. Zach LaVine picked up from where he left off in the Olympics. He led the Bulls to a win by scoring 25 points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Nikola Vucevic, Javonte Green, and new faces Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan also contributed. While it's early days, the Chicago Bulls already look like a team to beat. Head coach Billy Donovan was unlucky with the injuries the Bulls endured last season, but has no excuses going into the new campaign.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

The heart and soul of the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine has stuck with the Bulls despite the team underperforming year after year. LaVine has elevated his game to an All-Star level in recent seasons. With a new star cast alongside him, he is expected to lead the six-time champions to the postseason this campaign.

Mark K @mkhoops Zach LaVine was 4-of-6 from the three last night.Of those 6 attempts, 4 were catch-and-shoot jumpers.Last season, of all his 3PAs, only 31% came in C&S scenarios -- he made 48.6%.Playing next to Lonzo, DDR and Vucevic, LaVine is going to be deadly off the catch. Zach LaVine was 4-of-6 from the three last night.Of those 6 attempts, 4 were catch-and-shoot jumpers.Last season, of all his 3PAs, only 31% came in C&S scenarios -- he made 48.6%.Playing next to Lonzo, DDR and Vucevic, LaVine is going to be deadly off the catch. https://t.co/XPLFroRFPD

LaVine averaged 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game last season, and looks good for another All-NBA selection in the upcoming season.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Javonte Green | Power Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Center - Nikola Vucevic.

Pelicans vs Bulls Match Prediction

Against the Bulls, the Chicago Bulls are expected to field their strongest starting five, which has a great blend of scoring and playmaking.

DeRozan and LaVine are some of the best scoring wings in the league. They also possess the ability to make plays in the half-court because of their vision and feel for the game. Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic are also incredible offensive players, so it could be a long night for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls are expected to hand the Pelicans a crushing defeat on Friday.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Bulls game?

Live coverage of the New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls game will be available on NBCS Chicago and Bally Sports New Orleans. Fans can also catch live action online with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

