The New Orleans Pelicans face the Cleveland Cavaliers in an NBA regular season game on Thursday night. It will be the first matchup between the two teams, who are both 16-12 on the season.

The Cavaliers won their last three games, most recently against the Utah Jazz (124-116). The Pelicans, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Memphis Grizzlies (115-113) on a buzzer-beater by the returning Ja Morant.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview, betting tips, predictions

The Pelicans (16-12) play the Cavaliers (16-12) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The game will not be aired nationally but will be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-105) vs Cavaliers (-115)

Spread: Pelicans +1.0 (-110) vs Cavaliers +4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o228.0) vs Cavaliers (u228.0)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Preview

The Pelicans and the Cavaliers face off for the first time this season. The Cavaliers won their last three meetings since the 2021-22 season. Before that, the Pelicans won the previous seven.

The Cavaliers won their last three games, but the outcomes were not too big. The Pelicans, meanwhile, had a four-game winning streak going before the Grizzlies snapped it.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Starting lineups

Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson, the Pelicans' main big men, were both in sick bay on Wednesday and are questionable for the Thursday night game.

Cody Zeller could have taken over Zion Williamson's spot if he needed to sit out the game, but Zeller, too, is questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

With the Pelicans bench just doing enough to complement their starters against the Grizzlies, they might have to scramble to find the new starting bigs should they be forced to sit out Valanciunas and Williamson.

For sure, though, the other starters, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, need to amp up their game.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell sat out the Cavaliers' last game against the Jazz due to sickness and remains questionable against the Pelicans. Should Mitchell stay out for the second straight game, expect Craig Porter Jr. to start anew for the Cavs with Max Strus, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Key Players, Betting Tips

Covers.com has yet to provide a prop update on the players to watch for both the Pelicans and the Cavaliers.

However, keep an eye on Brandon Ingram, who dropped 34 points on the Memphis Grizzlies, and Max Strus, who stepped up in Donovan Mitchell's absence.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Cavaliers as -115 favorites over the Pelicans (-105 underdogs).

However, the fact that both teams are on the negative side of the money line, that is, you have to pay more to win a $100 bet, suggests that the game is projected to be very close, with the Cavaliers being only -1.0 favorites.

Take note, though, that both Williamson and Valanciunas could be ruled out, so it is recommended to pick the Cavaliers for this one.