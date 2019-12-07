New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Preview and Predictions - 7th December 2019

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Match details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Date and time: Saturday, 7 December 2019, 2:00 PM ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Last game results

New Orleans Pelicans (6-16): 139-132 loss in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies (5 December 2019)

Dallas Mavericks (15-6): 121-114 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves (4 December 2019)

New Orleans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans acquired one of the hottest prospects in recent times in the form of Zion Williamson with the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. But Zion has yet to play a single game in the NBA, and the Pelicans are struggling in his absence.

The Pelicans have a 6-16 record after 22 games and are the 14th ranked team in the Western Conference. They have been unable to find balance on either end of the floor.

Key player - Brandon Ingram

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram has been the brightest shining light for the Pelicans. Ingram was packaged to the Pelicans as a part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade that sent Davis to the Lakers, and the move seems to have paid off.

The 22-year-old has been sensational for the Pelicans and looks like a certain All-Star. Ingram is averaging 25.2 points per game and has been shooting a highly effective 49% from the field.

Pelicans predicted line up

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, JJ Redick, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes

Dallas Mavericks preview

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the best teams in the NBA during the early phase of the season. They had a great November and are playing very good basketball in December too, recently winning at the Staples Center against the league leading Los Angeles Lakers.

The Mavericks have a 15-6 record after 21 games into the season. They are lying at the fourth place in the Western Conference and look set to comfortably make the playoffs.

Key player - Luka Doncic

Minnesota Timberwolves v Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, and he is only 20. Doncic has been rather unstoppable lately; he is averaging 30.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game for the season.

In the month of November, Doncic became only the third player in NBA history after Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook to average a 30-point triple-double over the entire calendar month.

Mavs predicted lineup

Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell

Pelicans vs Mavericks match prediction

The Pelicans were one of the most exciting teams to watch in the off-season. But they have struggled mightily during the early parts of this season.

The Mavericks on the other hand have a great young core and have been highly entertaining.

I predict the Mavs to have an easy win in this match against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Mavericks?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on FOX Sports New Orleans and FOX Sports South West, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.