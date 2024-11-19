New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

On Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans will travel to face the Dallas Mavericks in a West Group C 2024 Emirates NBA Cup game. These are two of the most talented rosters in the Western Conference but that hasn’t translated to wins this season. New Orleans is 14th in the West with a 4-10 record, while Dallas is 11th with a 7-7 record.

The Pelicans are coming off a close 104–99 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday. Brandon Ingram had a great game with 32 points and eight assists but found little help from the rest of the team.

Dallas is on a two-game winning streak and is coming off a 121–119 win over the OKC Thunder on Sunday. Without Luka Doncic, the team managed to upset the Thunder behind P.J. Washington’s 27 points and 17 rebounds.

The Pelicans vs. Mavericks game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST from American Airlines Center. It will be broadcast locally on KFAA/WFAA and GCSEN / WVUE. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury reports

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Nov. 19

The Pelicans have been hit hard by injuries this season. On Tuesday, they will be without Zion Williamson (left hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), CJ McCollum (thigh), Hebert Jones (shoulder), Jose Alvarado (left hamstring) and Jordan Hawkins (back).

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Nov. 19

The Mavericks continue to sweat it over Luka Doncic’s fitness as he is questionable with a knee injury. Dante Exum, meanwhile, is out after undergoing surgery on his right wrist.

Here’s a look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks game’s starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 19.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups and depth chart

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Brandon Boston Jr. Brandon Ingram Jaylen Nowell SG Javonte Green Jaylen Nowell Brandon Ingram SF Brandon Ingram Jamal Cain Trey Murphy III PF Trey Murphy III Javonte Green Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Trey Jemison III

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Luka Doncic (DD) Jaden Hardy Spencer Dinwiddie SG Kyrie Irving Quentin Grimes Jaden Hardy SF Klay Thompson Naji Marshall Quentin Grimes PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber Naji Marshall C Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford Dwight Powell

*DD implies day-to-day

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks: Key matchups

Brandon Ingram vs. Luka Doncic

While this matchup is in doubt because of Doncic’s questionable status, it would be an intriguing contest if he does suit up. Ingram averages 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists on 47.0% shooting. Doncic, meanwhile, averages 28.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 7.8 apg.

Both players are crucial to their team’s success, but Ingram has more responsibilities because of New Orleans' numerous injury concerns.

Kyrie Irving vs. rest of the Pelicans

If he does play, Doncic will be responsible for carrying Dallas’ offensive burden. If the Pelicans were healthy, they would have enough players to match up against Kyrie Irving. However, with that not being the case, Irving won’t need to worry about matchups and just play the brand of basketball he is known for.

