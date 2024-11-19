New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Betting Tips for 2024 Emirates NBA Cup | Nov. 19

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in the Emirates NBA Cup tournament. New Orleans, 1-0 in the competition, takes on the hosts without Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones, CJ McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Dejounte Murray and Jordan Hawkins.

The Mavericks aren’t injury-free as Dante Exum is out recovering from a surgery injury. Luka Doncic is questionable. Jason Kidd will lean on Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and P.J. Washington to carry the offensive load if the Slovenian doesn’t get the clearance to play.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

The American Airlines Center in Dallas will host the Pelicans-Mavericks Emirates NBA Cup Group C showdown. Basketball fans can catch the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+425) vs. Mavericks (-575)

Spread: Pelicans (+11.0) vs. Mavericks (-11.0)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o221.0 -110) vs. Mavericks (u221.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled as their injuries have piled up. With only Brandon Ingram available among the starters, Willie Green has had trouble coaxing more out of his team, particularly on the offensive end. The Pelicans could suffer a blowout loss if Green fails to get contributions from across the roster.

In the Pelicans’ 104-99 loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday, Jaylen Nowell, Trey Jemison III, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl delivered. New Orleans needs them to sustain their performance to have a chance of pulling an upset against the Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Mavericks are favored to win the game even if Luka Doncic is in street clothes on Tuesday. But, the Mavs can’t afford to be complacent as their decimated opponents have no pressure to win the game.

Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II must handle their business as if they are facing a fully healthy Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

Pelicans

SG: Brandon Boston Jr. | SG: Javonte Green | SF: Brandon Ingram | PF: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | C: Yves Missi

Mavericks

PG: Kyrie Irving | PG: Quentin Grimes | SG: Klay Thompson | PF: P.J. Washington | C: Dereck Lively II

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks betting tips

(No player props are available yet as of this writing)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

The Pelicans are in for a rough night against the Mavericks. Without several key players, they might be happy to survive without getting embarrassed. The disparity in firepower is unquestionably on the hosts’ side.

Kyrie Irving and Co. could dominate the visitors and beat the -11.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.