New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to win their season series in the 2020-21 NBA against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Wednesday.

The two teams split their first two meetings this season, so whoever wins this matchup is going to bolster their position in the standings heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.

The New Orleans Pelicans will head into the match with confidence after an impressive 120-103 rout of the LA Clippers on Monday. However, that was just their second win in seven games, a run that has seen them slip out of the play-in tournament picture at the moment.

In contrast, the Denver Nuggets have continued to thrive despite losing Jamal Murray to a season-ending injury. They’ve won six of their last seven games, including a 120-96 blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. With a 40-21 season record, the Denver Nuggets are in fourth place in the Western Conference.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Injury Update

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have a few players in their injury report for this game.

Steven Adams is questionable for Wednesday. He has a sprained right toe that caused him to miss the Monday game against the LA Clippers. It’s unclear if he will play this game.

Forward James Johnson is nursing a strained groin but could play against the Denver Nuggets. He has missed the last four games for his team, though.

However, Nickeil Alexander-Walker (moderate left high-ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (torn UCL) have been ruled out of this game. Both players will be re-evaluated within a week.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have also listed multiple players in their injury report for this matchup.

Monte Morris has a strained hamstring which has ruled him out of the New Orleans Pelicans game. This will be the sixth game on the trot he will miss, and the timetable for his return is indefinite.

Meanwhile, Will Barton is dealing with a strained hamstring that will keep him out for the third straight match.

Jamal Murray (#27) is helped off the court after getting injured against the Golden State Warriors.

The last member of the Denver Nuggets’ injured backcourt trio is Jamal Murray. He is out for the season after he tore his ACL in a game against the Golden State Warriors on April 12.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

With Steven Adams sitting out the New Orleans’ Pelicans’ game on Monday, Willy Hernangomez took over the starting center position. He should get the call to start again if Adams remains out.

Without Alexander-Walker and Hart, Kira Lewis Jr. has been the primary backup at the point guard position.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' backcourt has seen better days. Because of all the injuries, Facundo Campazzo and PJ Dozier are starting and playing extended minutes, while Austin Rivers and Shaquille Harrison are in reserve duty.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Willy Hernangomez.

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Facundo Campazzo l Shooting Guard - PJ Dozier l Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr. l Power Forward - Aaron Gordon l Center - Nikola Jokic.