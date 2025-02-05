New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 5 | 2024-25 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets in one of several games scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5. The Pelicans, who occupy the No. 14 spot on the Western Conference, visit the Nuggets, who are the West's fourth-seeded team.

The Pelicans (12-38) face the Denver Nuggets (31-19) for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans are on a six-game losing streak, including a 125-113 loss to the Nuggets on Monday, despite Trey Murphy III's 41 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, are riding a three-game winning streak, with their last loss coming against the New York Knicks 122-112 on Jan. 29. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokić had a relatively subdued outing, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Reports

New Orleans Pelicans' injury report for Feb. 5

The Pelicans have an extensive injury list for the Nuggets game. Most notably, forward Brandon Ingram is out with a left ankle injury sustained on Dec. 7, during the Pelicans' game against the OKC Thunder. The injury has kept him sidelined for over seven weeks.

The Pelicans' complete injury report:

Brandon Ingram: Out (Ankle)

Daniel Theis: Out- Questionable (Thumb)

Herbert Jones: Out (Shoulder)

Dejounte Murray: Out (Torn right Achilles tendon)

Denver Nuggets' injury report for Feb. 5

The Nuggets also have players who will be unavailable against the Pelicans. Most notable is former MVP Russell Westbrook, who's out with a left hamstring strain. Coach Mike Malone isn't certain of a timeline for his return, per Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette.

The Nuggets' complete injury report:

Aaron Gordon: Day-to-day - Questionable (Calf)

Russell Westbrook: Out (Left hamstring strain)

Peyton Watson: Out (Right knee sprain)

Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

DaRon Holmes II: Out

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 5

The Pelicans are projected to go with the same starting five that went against the Denver Nuggets in their last matchup on Monday.

The projected starting lineup below:

Javonte Green (point guard), C.J. McCollum (shooting guard), Trey Murphy III (small forward), Zion Williamson (power forward) and Yves Missi (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pelicans' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center CJ McCollum Trey Murphy III Javonte Green Zion Williamson Yves Missi Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins Trey Murphy III Karlo Matkovic Daniel Theis Brandon Boston CJ McCollum Brandon Boston Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Karlo Matkovic Jordan Hawkins Brandon Boston Jamal Cain Javonte Green Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Antonio Reeves Antonio Reeves Antonio Reeves Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 5

The Nuggets are also predicted to feature the same starting five that won on Monday against the Pelicans.

The projected starting lineup below:

Christian Braun (point guard), Jamal Murray (shooting guard), Zeke Nnaji (small forward), Michael Porter Jr. (power forward) and Nikola Jokic (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Nuggets' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Russell Westbrook Jamal Murray Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Jamal Murray Julian Strawther Christian Braun Zeke Nnaji Zeke Nnaji Jalen Pickett Christian Braun Julian Strawther Julian Strawther DeAndre Jordan Trey Alexander Jalen Pickett Hunter Tyson Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Christian Braun Trey Alexander Spencer Jones Hunter Tyson Dario Saric

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback