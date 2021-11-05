New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Chase Center on Friday to take on the Golden State Warriors. The Pelicans enter the matchup on a five-game losing streak, while the Warriors are off to a hot start with a record of 6-1.

New Orleans lost its fifth straight game on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, 112-99. The Pelicans were playing without their two best players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Despite the circumstances, the Pelicans managed to keep it close, but eventually faded in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Warriors continued their strong start to the season last Wednesday when they easily defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 114-92.

The game was close in the first half, but Golden State pulled away in the second half thanks to Jordan Poole's career night.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans have four players on their injury report against the Golden State Warriors. Zion Williamson and Daulton Hommes are listed as out while Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are questionable.

Williamson is recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured foot. He is also still trying to get into playing shape after going into training camp overweight. Meanwhile, Hommes is nursing a right fibular stress fracture.

Ingram has missed three straight games due to a right hip contusion, while Jones is under the league's concussion protocol. Both players appear to be day-to-day and will be game time decisions against the Warriors.

Player Status Reason Daulton Hommes Out Right Fibular Stress Fracture Brandon Ingram Questionable Right Hip Contusion Herb Jones Questionable Concussion Protocol Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson greets his Golden State Warriors teammates.

The Golden State Warriors are relatively healthy going into the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are the only two players on their injury list for Friday's game.

Thompson and Wiseman are still recovering from offseason surgeries. Thompson has not played a game in two years due to severe injuries. He tore his left ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals before rupturing his right Achilles tendon in the 2020 offseason.

Meanwhile, Wiseman has been cleared to participate in full practice with the Warriors. He is recovering from right knee surgery that repaired the torn meniscus he suffered late last season.

Both Thompson and Wiseman are expected to return to action sometime this season.

Player Status Reason Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Tendon James Wiseman Out Right Knee Surgery

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are likely going to start with a small ball lineup, with Josh Hart replacing Brandon Ingram and Garrett Temple in Herb Jones' place.

Devonte' Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker have the starting guard spots locked down. Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas will be the starting center with Pelicans head coach Willie Green giving more minutes to his other role players.

Naji Marshall could be the first player off the bench, while Trey Murphy III, Willy Hernangomez, Jaxson Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. are all going to get playing time.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to start the same lineup they have used this season.

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole will be on the starting backcourt while Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are in the forward positions. Kevon Looney is the designated starting center, but is not expected to play many minutes.

Andre Iguodala is likely the first player off the bench with Gary Payton II, Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson going in for important minutes. Depending on the matchups, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica will get playing time.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Garrett Temple | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by Arjun Panchadar