New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for April 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors face off in a high-stakes clash. While the Pelicans hope to hold the sixth spot, the Warriors are eager to gain a favorable spot in the play-in tournament. They are ninth with a 45-33 record, and a loss dampens their hopes of moving up in the standings.

Meanwhile, the 48-32 Pelicans could fall into the play-in tournament as the Suns are trailing them by one game. Friday's contest could have a playoff atmosphere, especially with how detrimental the game's outcome could be for both sides.

The Warriors will hold the favorites tag with a homecourt advantage. They also have a 9-1 record in their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are 5-5 in that stretch, but they have won three straight, and it could be a close game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for Apr. 11

The Pelicans and Warriors both missed key players in their previous outings. The health factor has hit the Pelicans worse this season, though.

The Warriors will likely have a healthy unit available. On that note, here are the injury reports for both teams:

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The Pelicans will remain without Brandon Ingram. Meanwhile, Larry Nance Jr. missed Thursday's contest against the Sacramento Kings, citing personal reasons. His status is uncertain.

Player Status Injury Larry Nance Jr. Day-to-day Personal Brandon Ingram Out Knee

Golden State Warriors injury report

The Warriors were without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton II for Thursday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, they were iffy to play with a questionable tag. All three could suit up and will appear on the Dubs' injury report.

Player Status Injury Draymond Green Day-to-day Knee Klay Thompson Day-to-day Knee Gary Payton II Day-to-day Calf

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors last game player stats and summary

The Warriors and Pelicans' last matchup was a largely one-sided affair. The Pelicans won that contest 141-105 behind a team effort as eight players scored in double digits. Jonas Valanciunas led all scorers with 21 points, while Zion Williamson had 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists on 8 of 12 shooting.

The Pelicans took a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Warriors had no answers for New Orleans' clinical night offensively. They were outshot 19-12 from 3-point range and 57.4% to 43.8% from the field. Moses Moody and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' three best scores, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga, struggled as they scored 15 or fewer points.