New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Golden State Warriors on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the third and final matchup of their season series, tied apiece and included in the NBA's 15-game slate.

The Pelicans (48-32) are sixth in the West and second in the SouthWest Divison, coming off a 135-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday on the road. Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum combined for 62 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists to spearhead the team.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (45-35) are ninth in the West and fourth in the Pacific Division, coming off a 100-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday on the road. Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 41 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors prediction, preview, starting lineup and betting tips

The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors will be aired locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and WVUE for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Pelicans +4.5 vs Warriors -4.5

Moneyline: Pelicans +154 vs. Warriors -180

Total over and under: Pelicans O 220 vs. Warriors U 220

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors preview

The Pelicans secured a significant 135-123 victory over the Kings, ensuring their exemption from the Play-In Tournament. Leading by as many as 23 points throughout the game, the Pelicans maintained a dominant position and never relinquished the lead.

CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson showcased their offensive prowess with impressive performances, each contributing 31 points. McCollum also distributed seven assists, matching Williamson's tally in assists.

Trey Murphy III made a notable impact with 27 points, along with five rebounds and four assists. Jose Alvarado contributed 14 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Dyson Daniels added 10 points to the Pelicans' winning effort.

This season, the Pelicans are averaging 114.9 points per game, shooting at an impressive 48.6% accuracy from the field and maintaining a solid 37.8% shooting accuracy from 3-point range. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NBA for points scored in the paint per game and holds the 11th position in terms of free throws made per game.

In a hard-fought contest, the Warriors emerged victorious over the Trail Blazers with a final score of 100-92, propelled by a late surge in the fourth quarter. Despite trailing for the majority of the game, the Warriors showcased resilience and determination.

Despite encountering shooting difficulties, Steph Curry managed to contribute 22 points, albeit on 8 of 22 shooting from the field. Additionally, Curry showcased his versatility by grabbing seven rebounds and distributing eight assists.

Jonathan Kuminga delivered a solid performance with 19 points and six rebounds, while Andrew Wiggins added 15 points and five rebounds to bolster the Warriors' winning effort.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineup

The New Orleans Pelicans will start CJ McCollum at PG, Herb Jones at SG, Trey Murphy ||| at SF, Zion Williamson at PF and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

The Golden State Warriors will start Steph Curry at PG, Klay Thompson at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Draymond Green at PF and Trayce Jackson-Davis at center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

Zion Williamson has averaged 23.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists with 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks. His steal prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to go over at +190.

Klay Thompson has averaged 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists with 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to go over at +160.

Steph Curry has averaged 26.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists with 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks. His block prop is set at over/under 0.5 and is favored to go over at +215.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors predictions

The Warriors' recent offensive struggles, highlighted by their modest 100-point output against a struggling defensive team, coincide with Steph Curry's slightly inconsistent play due to lingering injury concerns. Hindered by ongoing health issues across the roster, the Warriors have been compelled to experiment with various lineups throughout the season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have quietly emerged as a formidable force in the Western Conference, largely attributable to their tenacious defensive efforts. Boasting impressive length, size and defensive versatility, they limited the Warriors to 105 points in their previous encounter.

Despite displaying offensive prowess this season, the Pelicans' current back-to-back situation and the heavy minutes logged by their starters may prompt them to adopt a slower pace in the upcoming game. Consequently, a lower-scoring affair favoring the under is anticipated, with the Warriors coming out on top.