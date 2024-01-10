New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips | Jan. 10, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of the 10 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Oct. 30, a game that Golden State dominated 130-102.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 10.

The Warriors hold a 71-46 all-time advantage against the Pelicans. As previously mentioned, Golden State won the most recent matchup. Steph Curry went off for 42 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot seven of 13 from the 3-point line. Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Chase Center. The game begins at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports New Orleans. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (-105) vs Warriors (-115)

Spread: Pelicans (+0.5) vs Warriors (-0.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o233.5) vs Warriors -110 (u233.5)

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Pelicans are sixth in the West with a 22-15 record. They are coming off a 133-100 blowout win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, a game that Williamson didn’t play. CJ McCollum led all scorers with 30 points. With a healthy 10-7 record on the road, New Orleans will fancy its chances to get a win Wednesday.

Nothing seems to be going right for the Warriors (17-19, 12th in West), from injuries to key players to losing close games. However, Sunday’s 133-118 loss against the Toronto Raptors was anything but close.

Steph Curry looked like a shell of himself, going two-of-14 from the field and 0-of-9 from beyond the arc for nine points. Klay Thompson, though, seems to have found his touch, as he scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups

As per ESPN, Zion Williamson (quadriceps) and Jose Alvarado (illness) are questionable for Wednesday’s game. Matt Ryan remains out after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. Coach Willie Green should start McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas.

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green (coach’s decision), Chris Paul (out, broken hand), Gary Payton II (out, Grade 2 hamstring strain) and Gui Santos (day-to-day, left ankle sprain). Coach Steve Kerr should start Curry, Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors betting tips

Brandon Ingram has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game, which is slightly higher than his season average of 22.3 points. With Williamson likely to remain out, Ingram should score over 22.5 points.

Steph Curry has an over/under of 28.5 points. He is coming off of one of his worst performances for the season. If Curry doesn’t find his scoring touch, this game could be over for the Warriors. The greatest shooter ever is expected to find his form and torch the Pelicans for over 28.5 points. The question, however, is if that will be enough.

Klay Thompson has an over/under of 18.5 points. With Golden State’s back against the wall, the Splash Bros should put in one of their classic performances. Thompson should score over five 3s and score more than 18.5 points.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Warriors by the barest of margins (0.5 points) at home. Golden State will be without key players (Paul, Green and Payton), but New Orleans will miss the domination of Zion Williamson as well.

The game should be a nail-biter with Steph Curry having a redemption game and getting the win for the Warriors. The team total should be over 233.5 points.