New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors prediction and combined starting 5 - May 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center on Friday. The game could've been decisive for the two teams, but it came rather late for the Pelicans (31-39) who have already been eliminated from NBA Playoffs contention.

The Golden State Warriors (37-33) currently occupy eighth place in the Western Conference and could go down to ninth (in which case, they'll need two wins to enter the postseason) as they have a 0.5 advantage over the Memphis Grizzlies.

This will be the third and final matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season, and the regular-season series is tied at one apiece.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans attempts to dunk

The Golden State Warriors were not the dominant team of old during the 2020-21 NBA season. However, they have been on fire lately and have taken 14 wins in their last 20 matchups.

Stephen Curry's offensive prowess and the Golden State Warriors' defense (the fifth-best in the NBA) have been impactful for the team's chances of entering the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Though their offense ranks 22nd in the NBA right now, their defensive unit, guided by Draymond Green, has the fifth-best Defensive Rating in the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans, on the other hand, had the 12th-best Offensive Rating in the league, but their defense (21st in the NBA), Zion Williamson's recent absence (fractured finger), and Brandon Ingram's injury (ankle) were too much to overcome for Stan Van Gundy's squad.

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans will want to hurt the Golden State Warriors, who were their direct rivals during the 2020-21 NBA season. However, Curry and the Warriors are the favorites to win a fifth straight game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors combined starting 5

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Andrew Wiggins | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Steven Adams

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has had an MVP-caliber season, though he might not be a clear favorite to take his third MVP trophy this year. The three-time NBA champion has guided the Golden State Warriors to the play-in tournament with his tremendous scoring and unbelievable shooting.

Curry is leading the NBA in points per game this year, with an average of 31.8 (career-high), and is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this year.

Andrew Wiggins has been the Golden State Warriors' second-best option on offense throughout the season, and he's also been solid on defense for Steve Kerr's squad.

Wiggins is averaging 18.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in his first full season with the Golden State Warriors. He has also made 47.6% of his field goals, 37.7% of his threes, and 71.6% of his free throws.

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram has missed the last four games with a left ankle sprain and is currently listed as questionable for the game against the Golden State Warriors.

If Ingram plays, he will need to carry the New Orleans Pelicans' offense and continue to put up big numbers. He is averaging 23.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this year in 61 appearances. Moreover, he has put up solid 46/38/87 shooting splits for the New Orleans Pelicans this year.

The Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green has been influential for the team once again, as his leadership on defense is a reason behind the team's solid display on that end of the court. He is also the team's most selfless player on offense and leads the team in assists with 8.9 per game (career-high and fourth-best in the current season).

To complete our combined lineup, we have center Steven Adams, who has missed seven of the New Orleans Pelicans' last eight games with toe issues. However, Adams is listed as questionable for the matchup with the Golden State Warriors, and his status might change closer to the start of the game.

In his first year with the New Orleans Pelicans, Adams has not been the defensive anchor that the squad needed, but he has contributed 7.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game (team-high). He's also the leader of the New Orleans Pelicans in blocks per game, but only with an 0.7 average.

