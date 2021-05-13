New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Golden State Warriors, who are in rampant form in the 2020-21 NBA, will lock horns against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday.

The Warriors have beaten the top two teams in the Western Conference in their last two games, thanks to the exploits of Stephen Curry, who is enjoying his best-ever campaign. The Golden State Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference standings and are on course for a place in the play-in tournament.

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost two consecutive games as injuries to key starters have dampened their playoff ambitions. Seven Pelicans players scored in double digits in the loss against the Dallas Mavericks, but none could score more than 15. Willy Hernangomez finished with a double-double, tallying 12 points and ten rebounds.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, May 14th, 9:30 PM ET (Saturday, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Both Williamson and Ingram are missing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to finish the season strongly, as they have slipped to 12th in the Western Conference standings and are virtually out of postseason reckoning.

Zion Williamson has suffered an injury, while Brandon Ingram, Stevens Adams and Josh Hart will miss this game for the New Orleans Pelicans. Lonzo Ball is in the doubtful list.

Key Player - Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball is a doubtful starter, but if he plays, he'll look to lead his team in the absence of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Ball hasn’t been in the best of form, especially his 3-point shooting. Nevertheless, he has averaged more than 22 points per game in his last six appearances. Regardless of his indifferent form, Lonzo Ball has been the team’s leading playmaker this season.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Naji Marshall l Power Forward - James Johnson l Center - Willy Hernangomez.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has been in imperious form for the Golden State Warriors, while Draymond Green will look for his fourth consecutive double-double (points and rebounds). Andrew Wiggins is averaging more than 23 points per game in his last eight appearances.

The Golden State Warriors, though, have a few injury concerns. Eric Paschall, Damion Lee, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Wiseman and former All-Star Klay Thompson will miss this game.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

The talismanic Stephen Curry is the most prolific scorer in the league this season. In his last outing, he got 1/11 attempts on target but still finished with 21 points. He has scored at less than 20% from distance in his last two appearances but has managed to amass a cumulative 57 points, though.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Stephen Curry l Shooting Guard - Kent Bazemore l Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins l Power Forward - Draymond Green l Center - Kevon Looney.

Pelicans vs Warriors Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans, who are missing key players, could have their task cut out against the Golden State Warriors, who are on a morale-boosting two-game win streak.

After enduring an inconsistent campaign, the Warriors have fought their way back to a play-In spot and will fancy their chances of registering another win.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Warriors?

Local coverage of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors will be available on Bally Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Bay Area. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.