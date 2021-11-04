New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to end their five-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Friday. The Pelicans lost their fifth straight contest this season on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, while the Warriors made quick work of the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

The Pelicans are currently the worst team in the NBA, winning only one of their nine games. They are without both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who are their two best players, due to injury. New Orleans lost to the Sacramento Kings 112-99, their fifth straight defeat.

Meanwhile, the Warriors won their sixth game of the season on Wednesday, beating the Hornets 114-92 at home. Golden State are looking like a real dark horse contender in the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, November 5th; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 6th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans currently have the worst record in the league, at 1-8. One of the reasons for their dismal performances is the absence of their two best players, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Williamson has not played a game this season, while Ingram is still recovering from an injured hip that has caused him to miss the last three contests. The Pelicans had to rely on Devonte' Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to keep the game close against the Sacramento Kings.

Wednesday's game was close heading into the fourth quarter, but the Pelicans failed to get their offense going. Graham and Alexander-Walker both had 16 points, while Jonas Valanciunas had another double-double, tallying 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Key Player - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the absence of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has to take over the New Orleans Pelicans. The third-year guard is poised for a breakout season, but he needs to be more consistent.

Alexander-Walker is averaging 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season. However, he's only shooting at 35.5% from the field, and 26.1% from beyond the arc. Alexander-Walker is just one of many players possibly adjusting to the NBA's new Wilson ball.

In addition to Alexander-Walker, the New Orleans Pelicans will also need Devonte' Graham to recapture his 2019-20 form, where he averaged 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals. If both players can play better on Friday, the Pelicans might give the Golden State Warriors a challenge.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham; G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker; F - Josh Hart; F - Garrett Temple; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors celebrate against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Golden State Warriors continued their dominant start to the season, registering a comfortable 114-92 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Warriors were led by Jordan Poole, who had a career night after Stephen Curry endured an off night.

Poole finished with 31 points, three rebounds and four steals, while Curry had just 15 points. The former almost had a triple-double, tallying eight rebounds and nine assists. The Warriors had a terrible first half, but pulled away in the second. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that he was very unhappy in the first quarter.

"The first quarter, I was so disgusted with our play that I was pouting, and my body language was terrible. Draymond even told me that. I was kind of embarrassed," Kerr said.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates during a game.

Stephen Curry had an off night against his hometown team, the Charlotte Hornets. Curry shot just 6 of 15 from the field and 3 of 11 from beyond the arc. It was frustrating to see Curry struggle, but the Warriors had an explosive night from Poole.

The Warriors can afford an off night from Curry this season because of their depth. Last season, Golden State were 11-14 when the two-time MVP scored below 30 points. For this season, the Warriors are already 5-0. Nevertheless, Curry needs to have a productive game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Antonin @antonin_org Last year the Warriors were 11-14 when Steph Curry didn't score 30 points.



This year they are 5-0. Last year the Warriors were 11-14 when Steph Curry didn't score 30 points.This year they are 5-0.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry; G - Jordan Poole; F - Andrew Wiggins; F - Draymond Green; C - Kevon Looney.

Pelicans vs Warriors Match Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors game could be a lopsided one, with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram injured. However, the Warriors are known for taking it slow against poor teams that could cost them the game. Nevertheless, Golden State are likely to win this matchup.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Warriors?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors game will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be available via live stream on the NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, local fans can catch the game on Bally Sports New Orleans and NBC Sports Bay Area & California.

Edited by Bhargav