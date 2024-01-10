New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors starting lineups, depth charts for Jan. 10, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors in one of 10 NBA games scheduled on Wednesday night. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. In their first clash, the Warriors ripped the Pelicans, 130-102, in New Orleans on Oct. 30.

Since then, though, the tides have seemingly turned for both teams. The Warriors are suddenly reeling and are outside the postseason positions, at No. 11 in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are in contention for an outright playoff berth, as they are sixth in the West.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Injuries

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Jan. 10, 2024

One concern right now for the Pelicans is that their superstar forward, Zion Williamson, could miss another game due to a right leg contusion after sitting out the blowout win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. He's listed as questionable for the Warriors game.

A plot twist, though, is that the Pelicans-Warriors game will be nationally televised on ABC, so unless he still feels much pain in his right leg, he could play despite his status.

Back-up point guard Jose Alvarado is also questionable due to an illness that forced him to miss the Pelicans-Kings game. Matt Ryan, meanwhile, is recovering from an elbow surgery and is expected to suit up after the All-Star break.

Golden State Warriors injury report for Jan. 10, 2024

The only good news in the Warriors' injury report is that Gui Santos has been upgraded to "probable" after sitting out the last outing against the Toronto Raptors due to a right ankle sprain.

Draymond Green, Chris Paul and Gary Payton II, all part of the Warriors' rotation, are scratched off for the game.

Green, although cleared to play again after his indefinite suspension was lifted, is making up for his conditioning and is projected to return to action next week. Coach Steve Kerr said that the comeback could take place sooner than expected.

The Warriors have listed Green as a "game-time decision" for their remaining games this week, including the upcoming nationally televised clash against the Pelicans.

Payton, meanwhile, is recovering from a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and could only return before the end of the month. Paul recently had surgery on his broken hand and could only rejoin the roster after the All-Star break.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Starting lineups, depth charts

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup, depth chart for Jan. 10, 2024

If the Pelicans decide to give a national TV audience what they want, they could activate Zion Williamson. In that case, Trey Murphy III, who started against the Kings, will go back to the second stringers.

Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones are projected to start. Here's the projected depth chart for the Pelicans with the assumption that Williamson returns.

Point Guard CJ McCollum Dyson Daniels Shooting Guard Herbert Jones Jordan Hawkins Small Forward Brandon Ingram Naji Marshall EJ Liddell Power Forward Zion Williamson Trey Murphy III Larry Nance Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Center Jonas Valanciunas Cody Zeller

Golden State Warriors starting lineup for Jan. 10, 2024

The Warriors will likely keep their starting lineup from their last game against the Toronto Raptors, namely Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

However, it's also possible that they will bring veteran Kevon Looney back in his starting center position and send Andrew Wiggins back to the second unit after making only three points with a -29 against the Raptors.

Here's the Warriors' current depth chart.

Point Guard Steph Curry Brandin Podziemski Cory Joseph Shooting Guard Klay Thompson Moses Moody Jerome Robinson Lester Quinones Small Forward Andrew Wiggins Power Forward Jonathan Kuminga Dario Saric Center Trayce Johnson-Davis Kevon Looney

New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors: Key matchup

The anticipation at the moment is for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry to bounce back on national TV after the Raptors held him to only nine points on 2-of-14 shooting, including 0-of-9 from the deep.

He will be matched up against New Orleans Pelicans gunner CJ McCollum, who dropped 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks against the Kings.

Unless Williamson shows up indeed, the Curry-McCollum clash will be the one-on-one match-up to watch out for in the Pelicans-Warriors game.