New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov. 10)

The Houston Rockets are heading into their Nov. 10 game against the New Orleans Pelicans on the back of an impressive win against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Rockets look vastly improved this season and are approaching games with more discipline and physicality.

However, the New Orleans Pelicans also look improved. The presence of Zion Williamson has given the team a boost. It's worth noting that at the time of writing, the superstar forward is listed as questionable on the team's injury report due to personal reasons.

Houston will be sweating on the availability of star big man Alperen Sengun, who is listed as questionable heading into the contest due to a left ankle sprain. Outside of Sengun's potential absence, they should have the same rotation that helped take down LeBron James and the Lakers in their last game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Game Details

Teams: New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) vs. Houston Rockets (4-3)

Date and Time: November 10, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Preview

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks were the two off-season additions for the Houston Rockets. The veteran duo have provided leadership and poise to their new team, and suddenly, Houston looks ready to gatecrash the postseason.

Ime Udoka has got the Rockets embracing contact, and playing to their strengths. Jalem Green has looked exceptional to begin the new season. Alperen Sengun doesn't appear to be far from an All-Star selection either. Of course, the Rockets have a plethora of young talent, and that's allowing Udoka to implement a high-paced system.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the top-end talent to be a threat in the Western Conference. Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum, and Zion Williamson provide a diverse threat, while Jonas Valanciunas is one of the most reliable big men in the NBA.

Willie Reed has endured some tough seasons since taking the head coaching job in New Orleans. However, this season could finally see the roster break into the playoffs and begin making waves, assuming Zion Williamson can stay healthy.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Odds

Moneyline: Pelicans (+114) vs Rockets (-134)

Spread: Pelicans +2.5 (-114) vs Rockets -2.5 (-106)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o/u 219) vs Rockets (o/u 219) -110/-110

The Houston Rockets head into their game against the New Orleans Pelicans as marginal favorites to secure a victory. The Las Vegas oddsmakers are clearly expecting a close game, as shown by the small spread market available.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Projected starting lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans starting five could look like this: Jordan Hawkins, Dyson Daniels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans are missing almost their entire starting lineup. CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, and Jose Alvarado are all on the injury report. As such, the Pelicans will utilize a makeshift rotation.

The Houston Rockets starting lineup could look like this: Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

If Sengun misses the game due to injury, Ime Udoka could get creative with his starting five by giving Jeff Green a role as a small-ball five. Otherwise, he could remain traditional and promote Jock Landale into the starting unit.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Top 3 player stats

Rockets

Jalen Green: 19.6 pints, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 46 FG%

Green has been fantastic to begin the season. He's one of the Rockets best players and is still improving.

Alperen Sengun: 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 59.8 FG%

The Rockets run a lot of their offense through Sengun. He continues to be one of the best young big men in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet: 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 36.3 FG%

VanVleet is having the impact the Rockets expected when they acquired him this summer.

Pelicans

Brandon Ingram: 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 48.9 FG%

Ingram is an All-Star-level talent. His offense will be integral to helping the Pelicans navigate their injury issues.

Jonas Valanciunas: 11.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 48.6 FG%

Valanciunas can protect the rim, provide floor spacing, and impact the glass.

Dyson Daniels: 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 45.1 FG%

In the absence of McCollum, Daniels has stepped up and is proving to be reliable on both sides of the floor.