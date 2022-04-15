New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 15th, 2022 | NBA Play-in Tournament 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers will lock horns with each other at Crypto.com Arena to determine which team will advance as the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket.

The Pelicans advanced to the eighth seed game in the play-in tournament by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 113-103. Meanwhile, the Clippers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-109 in their first play-in tournament game, blowing a golden opportunity to seal their place as the seventh seed in the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers | 2021-22 NBA Play-in Tournament

Date & Time: Friday, April 15th; 10:00 PM EST (Saturday, April 16th; 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have made one of the most remarkable comebacks this season. They started the campaign with a 1-12 record but stormed back into play-in tournament contention following the acquisition of CJ McCollum from Portland.

McCollum also played a key role in bringing them just one win away from their first postseason berth in four years. He scored a team-high 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists, shooting 12 of 23 from the floor. Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas also scored over 20 points each.

The Pelicans will need to stay aggressive from the get-go, if they are to prevail against the LA Clippers. McCollum, Ingram and Valanciunas need to be at their best to make a difference.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum | G - Herbert Jones | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have done well to stay afloat in the absence of All-Stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. They will have to pull through without them again to seal their playoff berth this season. George has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will be unavailable again.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN story on the massive blow to the Clippers: After testing positive for Covid, All-Star Paul George is out vs. New Orleans in tonight's play-in tournament game: es.pn/3KLpDje ESPN story on the massive blow to the Clippers: After testing positive for Covid, All-Star Paul George is out vs. New Orleans in tonight's play-in tournament game: es.pn/3KLpDje

In a way, that gives the Clippers to play a lineup that they're used to. They can play at a faster pace without a ball-dominant player on the court, so George's absence is like a blessing in disguise. However, the role players still need to deliver, and it isn't always easy to do that in a game with the stakes so high.

Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell will have to carry the burden for the LA Clippers in Paul George's absence. They have done that on plenty of occasions in the past, and Ty Lue will be banking on them to have an impact.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Norman Powell | F - Marcus Morris | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 15th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread New Orleans Pelicans 36-46 -110 Over 215 (-110) -0.5 (-110) LA Clippers 42-40 -109 Under 215 (-112) +0.5 (-112)

The Clippers are marginal favorites to win the tie against the Pelicans. LA has been the better team overall this season and they will also have homecourt advantage.

Odds sourced from Action Network.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans Betting Tips

The Pelicans' totals have gone OVER in three of their last five games. New Orleans 20-21 against the spread on the road. CJ McCollum is averaging 21.3 points per game across his last ten appearances.

LA Clippers Betting Tips

The Clippers' totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. The Clippers are 20-21 at home against the spread at home. Norman Powell is averaging 21.4 points per game across his last five appearances.

Pelicans vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Pelicans and Clippers are evenly matched teams at this stage, especially with the Clippers without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. LA has been a better team overall this season, though, and with their homecourt advantage, they will be marginal favorites to win this tie.

LA Clippers are without Paul George. The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-1 against the Clippers this season. The Clippers are 25-16 at home this campaign.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Clippers

TNT will be providing national coverage of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

