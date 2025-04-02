New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | Apr. 2, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers will square off on Wednesday. New Orleans, already out of the running for a play-in tournament spot, decided to shut down Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum for the remainder of the season. Pelicans coach Willie Green will not have his starting five when they visit Intuit Dome.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Clippers look to grab another much-needed win against the hobbled Pelicans. A victory by the hosts will keep them in the thick of the fight for a highly coveted guaranteed playoff spot. The Clippers can rise in the rankings if they do well in current five-game home stand starting with a showdown versus the Pelicans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will host the Pelicans-Clippers showdown. Basketball fans can also check the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+1000) vs. Clippers (-2000)

Odds: Pelicans (+18.0) vs. Clippers (-18.0)

Total: Pelicans (o216.5 -110) vs. Clippers (u216.5 -110)

Ad

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers preview

How the New Orleans Pelicans can try to pull off an upset against the LA Clippers is anybody’s guess. They head to Los Angeles without Zion Williams, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray. The Pelicans could compete if multiple players showed up on both ends of the floor.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Complacency might not be an issue for the 43-32 Clippers when they host the Pelicans. The Clippers know fully well a loss would be crucial in their battle with the Grizzlies (44-32) and Timberwolves (44-32) for a guaranteed playoff spot.

James Harden, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell must lead their team to take care of business to prevent a huge upset loss.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers predicted starting lineups

Ad

Pelicans

PG: Jose Alvarado | SG: Bruce Brown | SF: Antonio Reeves | PF: Kelly Olynyk | C: Yves Missi

Clippers

PG: James Harden | PG: Kris Dunn | SG: Norman Powell | SF: Kawhi Leonard | C: Ivica Zubac

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has been in stellar form in March, averaging 25.2 points per game after norming 16.6 PPG in February. The two-time NBA Finals MVP could sustain his impressive form against the injury-riddled Pelicans. Leonard likely tops his 23.5 (O/U) points prop.

Ad

Bogdan Bogdanovic could see a bump in his minutes against the depleted Pelicans. Averaging 12.1 PPG in March, the Serbian could blow away his 8.5 (O/U) points prop.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers prediction

Every game will be crucial for the Clippers, so taking advantage of the Pelicans’ depleted lineup will be expected. James Harden and Co. can’t afford a slip-up in their chase for an outright playoff win. The Clippers are likely to win big but could allow the Pelicans to cover the +18.0 spread.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback