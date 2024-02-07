New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the season series being tied 1-1. The two teams last met on Jan. 5, a game that LA won 111-95.

On that note, let’s take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 7.

The Pelicans lead the all-time series 41-32 against the Clippers. LA won the most recent matchup behind Paul George’s 24 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block. Zion Williamson had 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in just 19 minutes for New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers game is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Crypto.com Arena. The game begins at 10 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on ESPN. It will also be broadcast on Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports New Orleans. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+225) vs. Clippers (-276)

Spread: Pelicans (+6.5) vs. Clippers (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o233) vs. Clippers -110 (u233)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers preview

The Pelicans (29-21) are seventh in the West and won their past three games, with the most recent being a 138-100 blowout victory against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Brandon Ingram had 41 points, nine assists and six rebounds. New Orleans won just five of its past 10 games and will look to continue its win streak Wednesday.

The Clippers (34-15) took the first spot in the Western Conference after both the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder lost Tuesday. LA is on a four-game win streak and most recently defeated the Atlanta Hawks 149-144 on Monday. James Harden had a near triple-double with 30 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Kawhi Leonard led all scorers with 36 points.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers starting lineups

The Pelicans have two players listed as questionable for Wednesday: Williamson with a foot injury and Naji Marshall with lower back spasm. Williamson, however, should be cleared to play. New Orleans coach Willie Green should start CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Ingram, Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas.

Moussa Diabate is the only Clipper on the injury report as he rehabs from a right hand metacarpal fracture. LA coach Ty Lue should start James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 27.5 points for the game. He scored 30 or more in four of the past five games. We expect Leonard to continue his scoring form Wednesday and end the night with over 27.5 points.

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 20.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 22.1 points. Williamson had an off night against Toronto, as he scored just 16 points. He should be more aggressive Wednesday and score over 20.5 points.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers prediction

The Clippers are favored at home and rightly so. They are the Western Conference leaders for a reason and proved all their doubters wrong after a rough start to the season. However, the Pelicans are no walkovers either and the game should be close. The Clippers should get the win but not cover the spread.

The game will have a lot of offensive weapons on display in Leonard, George, Harden, Williamson, Ingram and McCollum. The team total should go over 233 points.

