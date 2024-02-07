New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers starting lineups and depth charts for February 7 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers game will be one of the nightcaps on Wednesday’s NBA slate. The game will tipoff from Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET and air nationally on ESPN. It is the third of four meetings between these teams.

The Pelicans took the first matchup in LA 116-106 early in the season on Nov. 24. Zion Williamson's 32 points were enough to get by a 34-point performance from Paul George. The Clips then returned the favor with a 111-95 win in New Orleans on Jan. 5. LA took Game 2 with a balanced attack led by George with 24 points.

The Clippers head into this one as one of the hottest teams in the league. They are 9-1 in their last 10 and have taken control of first place in the West. The team is one of the most unstoppable forces in the league since the turn of the calendar. Meanwhile, New Orleans has won three in a row to move up to seventh in the West and remains in the battle for a playoff spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson is the main name to watch here, as the Pelicans star is listed as questionable with a foot injury. He is day-to-day despite playing just in Monday's win against Toronto. His status will be monitored as tipoff approaches.

The Pelicans may also be without Naji Marshall. He is questionable with lower back spasms.

LA Clippers Injury Report

The Clippers are healthy overall. However, they will be missing backup Moussa Diabate. He continues to be out but could return later this week.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Depth Charts and Starting Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans Depth Chart

POSITION STARTER 2ND 3RD PG CJ McCollum Dyson Daniels Jose Alvarado SG Brandon Ingram Jordan Hawkins Trey Murphy SF Herb Jones Trey Murphy Matt Ryan PF Zion Williamson (DTD) Naji Marshall (DTD) C Jonas Valanciunas Larry Nance Jr. Cody Zeller

LA Clippers Depth Chart

POSITION STARTER 2ND 3RD PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Norman Powell Brandon Boston SF Paul George Trey Murphy PF Kawhi Leonard Amir Coffey Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Mason Plumlee Daniel Theis

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Key Matchups

James Harden vs. Pelicans backcourt

Early talks of James Harden fading into irrelevance have vanished. He has become an integral part of the Clippers' offense and a huge reason for their recent form. The Pelicans will need to throw multiple players at him in the backcourt to disrupt his playmaking.

They also need to be careful not to leave him as an open shooter on the perimeter. Harden has gone 11 of 18 from downtown in his past two games.

Herb Jones vs. Kawhi Leonard

Jones figures to be the main Pelican tasked with guarding Leonard. Jones is a great defender with insane length to disrupt opponents. However, Leonard is back in his bag and has returned to his championship form. Jones will need to slow down Leonard to pull off the upset in this New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers matchup.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!