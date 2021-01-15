New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 15th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing Western-Conference clash in the 2020-2021 NBA.on Friday, the LA Lakers will play host to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The New Orleans Pelicans had a good start to their season but have lost steam of late. They enter this contest on a four-game losing streak. In their last outing, the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the LA Clippers 106-111. They shot well from the floor but were outgunned by the Clippers from the three-point line.

The Pelicans had five players scoring in double digits in that game, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker leading the charge with a career-high 37 points while Brandon Ingram chipped in with 22.

Overall, the New Orleans Pelicans have a lot of promising talent in their roster this season but will need to be more consistent if they wish to make their mark in a stacked Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have been in a league of their own this campaign. The defending champions have the best record on the season ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The LA Lakers are coming off a resounding 128-99 win against the OKC Thunder;.with that victory, the LA Lakers created a new record on the road in franchise history. The LA Lakers outscored the Thunder in every quarter of the game and posted 70 points in the second half.

The Lakers had six players scoring in double digits, with LeBron James scoring 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds in 26 minutes while Anthony Davis produced 18 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes from the floor.

The defending champions are the heavy favorites to take the win at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Setting the franchise record for the best road start in #LakeShow history is this week’s #ULTRAMoment, presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ES7HfbtHxw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 15, 2021

Advertisement

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Injury updates

The New Orleans Pelicans have quite a few injury concerns for their game against the LA Lakers. The Pelicans will be without Lonzo Ball (knee) and Eric Bledsoe (eye).

The Pelicans are already on a losing spree, and this setback could only exacerbate things.

On the other hand, the LA Lakers are facing their own roster concerns ahead of this game.

The Lakers have listed several players as questionable for this game at home. The list includes LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (back), Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle). However, a few of these players could be available against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jared Dudley (calf) and Wesley Matthews (Achilles) remain on the sidelines though, as they recover from injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to shake things up for their matchup with the LA Lakers.

The Pelicans could feature Nicolo Melli and Steven Adams in their front line. Brandon Ingram may slot in as the small forward, and Josh Hart and Sindarius Thornwell are expected to play their roles in the backcourt.

Advertisement

The Purple and Gold now lead the NBA in defensive rating 🛡🛡🛡 pic.twitter.com/LoZ9qEnJNv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 14, 2021

However, predicting the LA Lakers' starting lineup is a challenging proposition, as a bevy of players are listed as questionable. King James and Anthony Davis are facing issues but could feature against the Pelicans, which means the Lakers could have their regular starting-five in this game..

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans:

G Josh Hart, G Sindarius Thornwell, F Brandon Ingram, F Zion Williamson, C Steven Adams.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

LA Lakers

LA Lakers:

G Dennis Schroder, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F LeBron James, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol.