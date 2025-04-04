New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 4 | NBA 2024-25 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans remain in Hollywood for a matchup with the LA Lakers on Friday. After losing 114-98 to the LA Clippers, the Pelicans will take on the star-studded Lakers, who might hold out multiple key players. The visiting team is out of the play-in tournament race, but it can still spoil the Lakers’ playoff goals with an upset.
The Lakers are still sorting through the debris of a lung-busting 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors less than 24 hours ago. LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who had high usage rates, could be sidelined against the Pelicans, who have their starting unit out. The Lakers can’t afford to take their visitors for granted considering the stakes.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Injury Report
New Orleans Pelicans injury report
The Pelicans have nearly half their roster on the inactive list, starting with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, who the team decided to shut down. Before the team decided to sideline both for the remainder of the season, the Pelicans were already limping to the finish line.
Dejounte Murray (Achilles), Trey Murphy III (shoulder), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Jordan Hawkins (spine) and Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle) will be in street clothes on Friday.
LA Lakers injury report
The Lakers have not submitted their injury report yet following their loss to the Warriors on Thursday. Maxi Kleber is out as he has just been cleared to do on-court activities after undergoing foot surgery in early February.
Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ statuses are worth watching out for as the Lakers could hold out one or both of them. The team might prioritize their health over a chance to host a first-round playoff series. LA often errs on the side of caution when it comes to the two superstars. No one will be surprised if one or both are held out on Friday.
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineup and depth chart
LA Lakers predicted starting lineup and depth chart
New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers: Key Matchups
Luka Doncic vs Bruce Brown
Luka Doncic must be chomping at the bit after an inefficient shooting night, which played a key role in the Lakers’ loss to the Warriors. The Slovenian said after the game that this kind of performance was “unacceptable.” He could promptly make amends by putting on a show against the Pelicans if cleared to play.
The hobbled Pelicans could start on Bruce Brown to keep Doncic contained. New Orleans will have little chance of pulling the rug from under the hosts if the superstar goes off.
LeBron James vs Kelly Olynyk
LeBron James has been a thorn in the side of the Pelicans this season. The four-time MVP is averaging 27.5 points per outing against coach Willie Green’s side. James has been making 48.6% of his shots, including 41.2% from deep. Like Doncic, he will be a co-headliner in New Orleans’ defensive strategy.
Kelly Olynyk could get that job if Green continues to use the Canadian at power forward. Olynyk must make the 40-year-old veteran work hard for his shots.
