New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - February 27th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will travel to New Orleans to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in a clash between two struggling teams this season.

The Pelicans have had a campaign to forget thus far, without the services of their superstar Zion Williamson. He continues to be sidelined with a foot injury as a host of rumors have linked him elsewhere.

The Pelicans are 11th in the Western Conference with a 24-36 season record. They have won six of their last ten games, having acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers on trade deadline day.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are also having a tumultuous campaign thus far as their championship aspirations have been dealt a huge blow. They are ninth in the standings, and find themselves five games below 0.500.

They have only won 27 of their 59 games this season, and only thrice in their last ten outings. On the road, they have won just nine of their 27 games.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, February 27; 10 PM ET (Monday, February 28; 8:30 AM).

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are essentially a team for the future, with the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram at the helm. Losing Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls in free agency was a big blow, but the team did well to acquire McCollum from Portland on trade deadline day.

Since they are a team for the future and with Williamson out injured, the team has endured a difficult campaign thus far. They are less than four games behind the ninth-seeded Lakers, and their only way into the postseason this year appears to be through the play-in tournament.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans' rising star Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram, formerly of the LA Lakers, has been dubbed by many as the second coming off Kevin Durant because of his height, wingspan and similarity in playing style. Like Durant, Ingram has the ability to score at all three levels, although his perimeter efficiency needs to improve.

Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is shooting the ball at 45% from the field, 33% from beyond the arc and 82% from the line. He has recorded seven double doubles this season, and has scored 28 or more points on 11 occasions. Ingram has been the one holding the fort while Williamson recuperates on the sidelines.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter BRANDON INGRAM FOR THE GAME BRANDON INGRAM FOR THE GAME ‼️ https://t.co/lZu90hHHQB

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum; G - Brandon Ingram; F - Herbert Jones; F - Jaxson Hayes; C - Jonas Valanciunas

LA Lakers Preview

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers is injured.

As a team with championship aspirations, the LA Lakers are yet to rack up wins and gain momentum. Head coach Frank Vogel seemingly finds his job on the line. That's because he has struggled to find the right balance between offense and defense with his starting lineup, which features LeBron James as the center.

Team chemistry has been a major issue for the Lakers. The oldest roster in the league this season just hasn't been on the same wavelength all campaign. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis' performances have been below expectations as well.

They are currently languishing in 24th place in offensive rating and in 14th in defensive rating. So the Lakers know they have a lot of work to do to even reach the postseason.

Key Player - LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James

Davis has missed a lot of games this season, and Westbrook has struggled to get on the same wavelength as his teammates. So the onus is well and truly on LeBron James' shoulders. Unsurprisingly, James has done nothing but deliver for his team.

He is averaging 28.9 points, 6.4 assists and eight rebounds this season. He has shot the ball better than 35% from beyond the arc and nearly 52% from the field. Playing nearly 37 minutes a night, James has recorded four triple doubles and 16 double doubles.He is quietly making a case for the MVP award, and could be a contender if his team's record improves.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo If LeBron James continues at a pace of 25.0 PPG, playing roughly 75 games per season, he would be NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2022-23. If LeBron James continues at a pace of 25.0 PPG, playing roughly 75 games per season, he would be NBA's all-time leading scorer in 2022-23.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Austin Reeves; F - LeBron James; F - Trevor Ariza; C - Dwight Howard.

Pelicans vs Lakers Match Prediction

The two underachieving teams this season are gearing up to take on one another in this matchup. The Lakers have lost seven of their last ten games, but will fancy their chances against a Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans side.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Lakers?

You can catch the game's action on the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - ESPN.

