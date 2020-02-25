New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 25th February 2020

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Match details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date and time: Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

Last game results

New Orleans Pelicans (25-32): 115-101 win against the Golden State Warriors (23 February 2020)

Los Angeles Lakers (43-12): 114-112 win against the Boston Celtics (23 February 2020)

New Orleans Pelicans preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have been playing great basketball in recent weeks and are suddenly back in the contention for a playoff spot.

The Pelicans have a 25-32 record at the moment. They are chasing the Grizzlies for the 8th playoff spot. The Grizzlies have a 28-28 record along with the toughest schedule remaining of all the teams.

Key player - Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans v Golden State Warriors

Zion Williamson has been as good as advertised. He has taken the league by storm since his return.

Zion is averaging 22.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and is shooting around 58% from the field. Zion has become the most important player for the Pelicans and looks unstoppable.

Pelicans predicted lineup

Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors

Los Angeles Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers are the top team in the Western Conference. They have a 43-12 record and are five games ahead of the second placed, Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James has been playing at the point guard position for the Lakers and has absolutely shone in his new role. James is leading the league in assists while also being one of the top scorers.

Key player - Anthony Davis

Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis is quite possibly the best defender in the league today. He is one of the leaders in blocks per game and has been instrumental in the Lakers success.

Davis leads the Lakers in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. He is averaging 27 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Lakers predicted lineup

LeBron James, Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Anthony Davis, Javale McGee.

Pelicans vs Lakers match prediction

The Pelicans have been very exciting to watch since the return of Zion Williamson. They have been winning games lately and are pushing for playoff contention. The Lakers have been outstanding in February and are the top team in the Western Conference.

We predict the Lakers to have an easy win in this match against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Lakers?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on TNT, FOX Sports New Orleans and Spectrum SportsNet, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.