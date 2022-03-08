New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will visit the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The two Western Conference teams have locked horns twice this season, with the series being split at one apiece.

The Pelicans are coming off a 138-130 loss against the Denver Nuggets in a high-scoring overtime thriller. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum combined for 62 points in the loss and also dished out nine assists each. However, Nikola Jokic’s triple-double of 46 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists took the Nuggets to a win.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, were handed a 123-112 loss by the Houston Rockets, thanks to strong performances from Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood and Jalen Green. Ja Morant scored 22 points on 35% shooting but went cold in the fourth.

The Pelicans (27-37) are tenth in the West, giving themselves a chance at a playoff spot via the play-in tournament. CJ McCollum’s addition to the roster has boosted their confidence as the regular season draws to a close.

The Grizzlies (44-22) are second in the West, starting a two-game homestand with the Pelicans match-up. They will look to get back to winning ways and hold their position in the standings, with the Warriors lurking only 0.5 games behind.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson will be unavailable, recovering from a right foot fracture. Larry Nance Jr. is listed as out, with no set timetable for his return. Kira Lewis Jr. is out for the season, suffering from a torn ACL and Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Dillon Brooks will be unavailable, as he recovers from a left ankle sprain. All other players are available for Taylor Jenkins’ rotation.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Herbert Jones and CJ McCollum should assume the team’s backcourt duties, with Brandon Ingram starting at small forward. Jaxson Hayes could start as power forward, with Jonas Valanciunas protecting the paint.

Willy Hernangomez, Devonte Graham and Tony Snell are expected to provide valuable contributions off the bench. Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall should be available to chip in as well.

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant should be the Grizzlies’ floor general, teaming up with Desmond Bane as the starting backcourt pair. Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson could fill the forward positions, with Steven Adams at center to round up the starting five.

Brandon Clarke, De’Anthony Melton and Tyus Jones are expected to facilitate the second unit. Kyle Anderson and John Konchar should provide depth to the rotation.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard – CJ McCollum | Shooting Guard – Herbert Jones | Small Forward – Brandon Ingram | Power Forward – Jaxson Hayes | Center – Jonas Valanciunas.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard – Ja Morant | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Ziaire Williams | Power Forward – Jaren Jackson | Center – Steven Adams.

