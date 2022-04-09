New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 9th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will head to the FedExForum Arena for a Western Conference matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Apr. 9. The Grizzlies have won two of their three meetings with the Pelicans this season.

The Pelicans are coming off a dominant 127-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. CJ McCollum led the way with 23 points on 47.4% shooting. Willy Hernangomzez scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds off the bench.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, endured a disappointing 122-109 defeat against the Denver Nuggets. Desmond Bane scored 14 points against the Grizzlies.

Seven Grizzlies players scored more than 10 points, but that was not enough to prevent a loss. Nikola Jokic put in a stellar 35-point performance on a historic night. The Serb became the first player in NBA history to rack up 2000 points, 1000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season.

Game Details

Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22,

Date & Time: Saturday, Apr. 9, 6:00 PM ET (Sunday, Apr. 10; 3:30 AM IST).

Venue: FedExForum Arena, Memphis, TN.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have completely turned around their season after a slow start. Since acquiring CJ McCollum, the Pels have played with a lot of explosiveness at the offensive end. They have played with a sense of urgency, which has helped them fight their way into the play-in tournament.

Against the Grizzlies, the Pels will hope for a morale-boasting win ahead of the play-in.

Brandon Ingram has faced a few injury issues and has been listed as questionable for this game. Even if he's rested against the Grizzlies, the Pels should still have enough to put on a good show at the FedExForum Arena.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham; G - CJ McCollum; F - Herbert Jones; F - Jaxon Hayes; C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

The Grizzlies have been one of the most surprising teams this season. After making the playoffs last year, Memphis was expected to make some noise this campaign. They started the year on top and have continued to impress throughout the season.

Despite Ja Morant missing 24 games, the Grizzlies have fared well. They have gone 20-4 in his absence, which proves the depth of their roster. With Dillon Brooks back, they have gotten a lot stronger. It will be interesting to see how they fare in the postseason when they'll be at full strength.

They have already bagged the second seed in the West and have no pressure coming into this game. However, the Grizzlies have lost two games in a row, so they would like to go into the postseason with a win.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Tyus Jones; G - Desmond Bane; F - Dillon Brooks; F - Jaren Jackson Jr.; C - Steven Adams.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds & Spreads - April 9, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread New Orleans Pelicans 36-44 +180 Over 230.5 [-110] +5.5 [-110] Memphis Grizzlies 55-25 -220 Under 230.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Grizzlies are being favored in this game because of the terrific brand of basketball they have played this season. They have been at their best at both ends of the floor. Although they have lost two games in a row, the Grizzlies are expected to bounce back strongly.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Betting Tips

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans have gone under the total six times in their last seven games. The Pels have won six of their last 10 games on the road. The Pels have gone under the total in their last five games as an underdog

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have gone under the total five times in the last six games when playing as the favorites. The Grizzlies have won nine of their last 10 games at home. The Grizzlies have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Grizzlies are favorites to win this game because of the talent they have in their roster. However, the Pelicans will fancy their chances of an upset on the road.

The Pelicans have won six of their last 10 games against the Grizzlies.

The Pelicans have a 7-2 record against the spread in their last nine meetings against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies have a 29-10 record at home, while the Pelicans are 17-23 on the road.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Grizzlies game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Pelicans and the Grizzlies will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Southeast.

Edited by Bhargav