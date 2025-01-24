New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 24 | 2024-25 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for their third encounter of the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies are currently 2-0 against the Pelicans in their regular season series.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Pelicans Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 24

The Pelicans are projected to use a starting lineup of Dejounte Murray (PG), CJ McCollum (SG), Trey Murphy III (SF), Javonte Green (PF) and Yves Missi (C) for the game.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dejounte Murray*

Jose Alvarado CJ McCollum SG CJ McCollum Jordan Hawkins Brandon Boston SF Trey Murphy III Javonte Green Brandon Boston PF Javonte Green Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Trey Murphy III C Yves Missi* Daniel Theis Karlo Matkovic

Grizzlies Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Jan. 24

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Ja Morant (PG), Desmond Bane (SG), Jaren Jackson Jr. (SF), Jaylen Wells (PF) and Zach Edey (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Ja Morant

Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard SG Desmond Bane

Luke Kennard Jaylen Wells SF Jaren Jackson Jr. GG Jackson John Konchar PF Jaylen Wells Santi Aldama* GG Jackson C Zach Edey Brandon Clarke Jay Huff

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

Pelicans injury report for Jan. 24

The Pelicans have five players listed on their injury report for the contest. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herbert Jones are listed as out, while Dejounte Murray and Yves Missi are probable to play.

Player Status Injury Dejounte Murray Probable (GTD) Elbow Yves Missi Probable (GTD) Illness Zion Williamson Out Not Injury Related Brandon Ingram Out Ankle Herbert Jones Out

Shoulder

Grizzlies injury report for Jan. 24

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies also have five players on their injury report. Santi Aldama is questionable to play and his participation will be a game-time decision. Jake LaRavia, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. are out for the game.

Player Status Injury Santi Aldama Questionable (GTD) Illness Jake LaRavia Out Back Marcus Smart Out Finger Cam Spencer Out Thumb Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview

Heading into the game, the New Orleans Pelicans stand second-last in the Western Conference with a 12-32 record. They've won seven of their last 10 games and are riding a four-game winning streak after defeating the Utah Jazz 123-119 in overtime on Monday. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans' victory charge with 45 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the game.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies stand third in the West with a 29-15 record and have won six of their last 10 outings. They are also riding a four-game winning streak after their 132-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies to victory in the game with 24 points, two rebounds, eight assists, and a block.

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

The Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis. The contest will be aired nationally on NBA TV and locally on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE. It can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

