New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at the Smoothie King Center. The game pits the Pelicans (17-47), who are 14th in the Western Conference, against the Grizzlies (39-24), who are ten spots above them at No. 4 in the West.

The Pelicans are on a three-game losing streak. Their last fixture was on the road against the West's No. 5 seed, the Houston Rockets on Saturday. They lost that game 146-117. Zion Williamson recorded 20 points, two rebounds and three assists on the night.

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped their four-game losing run on Friday. They defeated the injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks 122-111 on the road. Ja Morant recorded 31 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Desmond Bane added 27 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in the game.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Reports

New Orleans Pelicans injury report for Mar. 9

The New Orleans Pelicans don't have any new players on the injury list. Small forward Bruce Brown was rested in the game against the Rockets on Saturday.

The Pelicans' complete injury report:

Brandon Boston: Out - Left ankle stress reaction

Herbert Jones: Out - Torn rotator cuff, right shoulder; post-surgery recovery

Dejounte Murray: Out - Torn right Achilles tendon - Out for the season

Memphis Grizzlies' injury report for Mar. 9

The Grizzlies have an extensive list of players out against the Pelicans on Sunday. The most notable absentee is Jaren Jackson Jr., who is ruled out due to a left ankle sprain injury.

The Grizzlies' complete injury report:

Santi Aldama: Out - Right calf; strain

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Out - Left ankle; sprain

Luke Kennard: Doubtful - Low Back; soreness

Zyon Pullin: Out - Right Patellar tendon surgery recovery

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

New Orleans Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 9

The Pelicans are projected to go with the following lineup against the Grizzlies:

CJ McCollum (point guard), Trey Murphy III (shooting guard), Zion Williamson (small forward), Kelly Olynyk (power forward) and Yves Missi (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Pelicans' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center CJ McCollum Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson Kelly Olynyk Yves Missi Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins Bruce Brown Zion Williamson Karlo Matkovic Jordan Hawkins Brandon Boston Brandon Boston Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Kelly Olynyk Brandon Boston Antonio Reeves Trey Murphy III Karlo Matkovic Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Bruce Brown CJ McCollum Jamal Cain Trey Murphy III Zion Williamson

Memphis Grizzlies' starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 9

The Memphis Grizzlies are projected to go with the following starting five against the Pelicans:

Ja Morant (point guard), Desmond Bane (shooting guard), Jaylen Wells (small forward), GG Jackson (power forward) and Zach Edey (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Grizzlies' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ja Morant Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Santi Aldama Brandon Clarke Scotty Pippen Jr. Luke Kennard Vince Williams Jr. GG Jackson Jay Huff Yuki Kawamura Jaylen Wells John Konchar Brandon Clarke Jaren Jackson Jr. Zyon Pullin Cam Spencer Luke Kennard Lamar Stevens Marvin Bagley III





The matchup begins at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE. Streaming will be via FuboTV.

