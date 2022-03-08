New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - March 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

In their third matchup of the season, the Memphis Grizzlies will host the New Orleans Pelicans at the FedEx Forum on Tuesday, Mar. 8. The season series between the two teams is level at one apiece.

The Pelicans are coming off a tough 130-138 OT loss against the Denver Nuggets, their first loss since the All-Star break. They are now 27-37 on the season. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are coming off a surprise 112-123 loss against the Houston Rockets. With consecutive losses on the road, they have slumped to 44-22 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

CJ McCollum in action for the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have impressed after the All-Star break. With CJ McCollum assimilating into the system, the Pelicans have had a solid scorer who has paired well with star Brandon Ingram.

They were on an unbeaten streak of four wins following the break, thanks to an interesting change to their starting rotation.

With Ingram playing shooting guard, the Pelicans had a lot of length in their starting rotation. Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas filled out the frontcourt with Herbert Jones.

In their loss against Denver, the Pelicans faded late in the game, with Nikola Jokic taking over. Nevertheless, New Orleans remain a tough team to beat.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram celebrates a play.

Brandon Ingram could be a key player for the New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming matchup on the road.

Although he is widely viewed as the second star in New Orleans, he has shone in Zion Williamson's absence and has emerged as a genuine leader. Although the Pelicans lost their last game, Ingram notched up 38 points on the night.

Ingram has been quite consistent since the All-Star break. The 24-year old has recorded 25+ points in four of his last five games.

Brandon Ingram last 5 games:



38 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST | 50 FG%

29 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST | 69 FG%

33 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 79 FG%

19 PTS | 5 REB | 8 AST | 44 FG%

Playing alongside McCollum in the backcourt, Ingram has seen a slight increase in his assists numbers. That could be key against Memphis.

Playing alongside McCollum in the backcourt, Ingram has seen a slight increase in his assists numbers. That could be key against Memphis.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - CJ McCollum | G - Brandon Ingram | F - Herbert Jones | F - Jaxson Hayes | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Ja Morant on the Memphis Grizzlies bench

The Memphis Grizzlies have been inconsistent lately, winning thrice in their last five outings.

Capitalizing on the Golden State Warriors' drop in form, the Grizzlies have climbed to second in the West. They are one of the most exciting young teams this season and have emerged as bonafide title contenders.

Capitalizing on the Golden State Warriors' drop in form, the Grizzlies have climbed to second in the West. They are one of the most exciting young teams this season and have emerged as bonafide title contenders.

Nevertheless, the loss against Houston was a surprise. Although Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Steven Adams contributed over 20 points each, no other Memphis player scored in double digits.

The Grizzlies will look for an improved outing as they return home for their next game.

Key Player - Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane in action for the Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane could be a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies in their upcoming home fixture.

Although Bane hit a bit of a rough shooting patch, the young guard has produced a few consistent scoring performances. With 28 points against the Houston Rockets, Bane notched up his second consecutive game with over 20 points.

While Bane isn't the primary option in offense, he could play a key role in supporting Ja Morant. With Morant focusing on attacking the rim, Bane could be the ideal counterpart as a shooter.

Desmond Bane transition 3



Desmond Bane transition 3 Desmond Bane transition 3 🙌🏻https://t.co/wlrYJYcIaH

Establishing himself as a perimeter threat could also help in facilitating Memphis' ball movement. However, that may be a tough task, considering the defensive length at New Orleans' disposal.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - Desmond Bane | F - Ziaire Williams | F - Jaren Jackson Jr. | C - Steven Adams.

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies could have their hands full against the new-look New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. However, the home side should emerge victorious.

The Grizzlies' homecourt advantage could be significant, as the Pelicans are 12-20 on the road this season. Nevertheless, the Pelicans have the size to give Memphis a tough time on the rebounding glass.

The duo of Ingram and McCollum have shown a lot of promise as a one-two punch. Their performances could be pivotal to New Orleans' hopes of a win.

However, Memphis has a lot of momentum when playing at home. While also considering Ja Morant's form and the Grizzlies' depth, they seem to have the pieces to see them through to a win.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Grizzlies game?

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into ESPN 92.9 FM/ 680 AM.

