New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies for their 2025-25 season opener. It is one of the 12 games scheduled for Wednesday.

Ad

The Pelicans finished No. 14 in the Western Conference last season with a 21-61 record. They won once in their last 15 matchups last season.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, ended the 2024-25 season eighth in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record. Last season ended for the Pelicans at the hands of the OKC Thunder in the playoffs, who did a 4-0 clean sweep.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pelicans strengthened ahead of the new season by acquiring Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey from the Washington Wizards. They traded guard C.J. McCollum and forward Kelly Olynyk. They also re-signed their defensive stand-out Herbert Jones to a multi-year extension

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Grizzlies made significant changes to their roster during the summer. They traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell‑Pope and Cole Anthony.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies game details

The Pelicans-Grizzlies game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The matchup will air on TV on FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+. Streaming via Fubo.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting lines

Moneyline: Pelicans (+155) vs. Grizzlies (-185)

Spread: Pelicans (+4.0) vs. Grizzlies (-4.0)

Total: (O/U): Pelicans (o236.5) -110 vs. Grizzlies (u236.5) -110

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Pelicans have a better head-to-head record against the Grizzlies. They have met 86 times and New Orleans leads with a 44-42 record. However, in their last five matchups, the Grizzlies have dominated with a 5-0 record.

Ad

Their last matchup was on March 9 with the Grizzlies winning 107-104 on the road. Memphis guard Ja Morant recorded 32 points, four rebounds and six assists. Memphis forward Trey Murphy finished with 27 points, five rebounds and two assists.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Pelicans

PG - Jordan Poole | SG - Trey Murphy III | SF - Herbert Jones | PF - Zion Williamson | C - Yves Missi

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Kentavious Caldwell‑Pope | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Jock Landale

Ad

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 25.4 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the under.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant has an over/under of 24.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 23.8 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the under.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Grizzlies are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 64.8% win percentage compared to the Sixers’ 39.2%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.