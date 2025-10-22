New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview and Prediction - Oct. 22 | 2025-26 NBA Season

The New Orleans Pelicans will be on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies for their 2025-25 season opener. It is one of the 12 games scheduled for Wednesday.
The Pelicans finished No. 14 in the Western Conference last season with a 21-61 record. They won once in their last 15 matchups last season.
The Grizzlies, on the other hand, ended the 2024-25 season eighth in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record. Last season ended for the Pelicans at the hands of the OKC Thunder in the playoffs, who did a 4-0 clean sweep.
The Pelicans strengthened ahead of the new season by acquiring Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey from the Washington Wizards. They traded guard C.J. McCollum and forward Kelly Olynyk. They also re-signed their defensive stand-out Herbert Jones to a multi-year extension
The Grizzlies made significant changes to their roster during the summer. They traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell‑Pope and Cole Anthony.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies game details
The Pelicans-Grizzlies game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The matchup will air on TV on FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, WVUE, and Pelicans+. Streaming via Fubo.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting lines
Moneyline: Pelicans (+155) vs. Grizzlies (-185)
Spread: Pelicans (+4.0) vs. Grizzlies (-4.0)
Total: (O/U): Pelicans (o236.5) -110 vs. Grizzlies (u236.5) -110
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies preview
The Pelicans have a better head-to-head record against the Grizzlies. They have met 86 times and New Orleans leads with a 44-42 record. However, in their last five matchups, the Grizzlies have dominated with a 5-0 record.
Their last matchup was on March 9 with the Grizzlies winning 107-104 on the road. Memphis guard Ja Morant recorded 32 points, four rebounds and six assists. Memphis forward Trey Murphy finished with 27 points, five rebounds and two assists.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups
Pelicans
PG - Jordan Poole | SG - Trey Murphy III | SF - Herbert Jones | PF - Zion Williamson | C - Yves Missi
Grizzlies
PG: Ja Morant | SG: Kentavious Caldwell‑Pope | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Jock Landale
Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies betting tips
Zion Williamson has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 25.4 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the under.
Meanwhile, Ja Morant has an over/under of 24.5 points via FanDuel. He averaged 23.8 ppg in his last 10 games last season, and the safe bet is the under.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies prediction
The Grizzlies are the bookmaker favorites to win this matchup. With a 64.8% win percentage compared to the Sixers’ 39.2%.
