New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans end their short road trip on Wednesday as they face off against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena. The Pelicans lost to the Washington Wizards on Monday, while the short-handed Heat defeated the visiting OKC Thunder.

The Pelicans started their two-game road trip last Monday in the capital against the Wizards. They were up big in the when the first half ended, but the Wizards came back in the second half to get the 105-100 win. New Orleans now owns a 2-13 record for the season.

Meanwhile, the Heat were banged up heading into the game versus the Thunder. They were missing two starters, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, due to minor injuries. Despite their absence, Miami was able to pull off a 103-90 victory.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have two players on their injury list for the game against the Miami Heat. Daulton Hommes has a right fibular stress fracture, while Zion Williams is still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot. Both players are out for Wednesday's game.

Williamson, who has not played this season, has been cleared to do 1-on-1 contact practices and workouts. He still has a long way to go, but he's expected to play this season. The Pelicans are missing his presence as evidenced by their poor record.

Player Status Reason Daulton Hommes Out Right Fibular Stress Fracture Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture

Miami Heat Injury Report

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are still banged up heading into the showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat have six players on their injury list that include four who are questionable and two who are out. The two players who are out for the Pelicans game are Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo.

Morris is still suffering from whiplash, while Oladipo is recovering from offseason right knee surgery. The four players who are questionable are Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett.

Butler has a sprained right ankle suffered against the LA Lakers, while Adebayo is nursing a bruised left knee. Dedmon strained his right groin in the Thunder game and Garrett has tendinitis in his right wrist.

Player Status Reason Bam Adebayo Questionable Left Knee Bruise Jimmy Butler Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Dewayne Dedmon Questionable Right Groin Strain Marcus Garrett Questionable Right Wrist Tendinitis Markieff Morris Out Neck Whiplash Victor Oladipo Out Right Knee Surgery

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and Josh Hart of the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans continue playing without Zion Williamson in their game against the Miami. The good news is Brandon Ingram is healthy and he will be the starting power forward. He's joined by Josh Hart at small forward and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

The point guard will be Devonte' Graham and the shooting guard will be Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Pelicans have five role players off the bench for this game. They are Herb Jones, Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are going to be short-handed against the New Orleans Pelicans if Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are unavailable. Tyler Herro will likely remain in the starting lineup if the two stars are out. He'll be joined in the backcourt by Kyle Lowry.

Duncan Robinson slides into the small forward position with P.J. Tucker as the power forward. At center, Dewayne Dedmon is the backup, but he's also questionable. If he cannot play, Omer Yurtseven could be making his first ever start. The Heat have plenty of options off the bench like KZ Okpala, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Miami Heat

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Omer Yurtseven

Edited by Parimal