New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans end their short road trip on Wednesday as they face off against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena. The Pelicans lost to the Washington Wizards on Monday, while the short-handed Heat defeated the visiting OKC Thunder.
The Pelicans started their two-game road trip last Monday in the capital against the Wizards. They were up big in the when the first half ended, but the Wizards came back in the second half to get the 105-100 win. New Orleans now owns a 2-13 record for the season.
Meanwhile, the Heat were banged up heading into the game versus the Thunder. They were missing two starters, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, due to minor injuries. Despite their absence, Miami was able to pull off a 103-90 victory.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The New Orleans Pelicans have two players on their injury list for the game against the Miami Heat. Daulton Hommes has a right fibular stress fracture, while Zion Williams is still recovering from offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot. Both players are out for Wednesday's game.
Williamson, who has not played this season, has been cleared to do 1-on-1 contact practices and workouts. He still has a long way to go, but he's expected to play this season. The Pelicans are missing his presence as evidenced by their poor record.
Miami Heat Injury Report
The Miami Heat are still banged up heading into the showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat have six players on their injury list that include four who are questionable and two who are out. The two players who are out for the Pelicans game are Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo.
Morris is still suffering from whiplash, while Oladipo is recovering from offseason right knee surgery. The four players who are questionable are Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Marcus Garrett.
Butler has a sprained right ankle suffered against the LA Lakers, while Adebayo is nursing a bruised left knee. Dedmon strained his right groin in the Thunder game and Garrett has tendinitis in his right wrist.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans continue playing without Zion Williamson in their game against the Miami. The good news is Brandon Ingram is healthy and he will be the starting power forward. He's joined by Josh Hart at small forward and Jonas Valanciunas at center.
The point guard will be Devonte' Graham and the shooting guard will be Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Pelicans have five role players off the bench for this game. They are Herb Jones, Garrett Temple, Tomas Satoransky, Jaxson Hayes and Trey Murphy III.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are going to be short-handed against the New Orleans Pelicans if Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are unavailable. Tyler Herro will likely remain in the starting lineup if the two stars are out. He'll be joined in the backcourt by Kyle Lowry.
Duncan Robinson slides into the small forward position with P.J. Tucker as the power forward. At center, Dewayne Dedmon is the backup, but he's also questionable. If he cannot play, Omer Yurtseven could be making his first ever start. The Heat have plenty of options off the bench like KZ Okpala, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat: Starting 5s
New Orleans Pelicans
Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Small Forward - Josh Hart | Power Forward - Brandon Ingram | Center - Jonas Valanciunas
Miami Heat
Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - P.J. Tucker | Center - Omer Yurtseven