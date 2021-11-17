New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat host the New Orleans Pelicans at the FTX Arena on Wednesday. This is the two teams' first matchup of the season; their second one is scheduled for February 11th, 2022, in Louisiana. The Heat are returning home after a five-game West Coast road trip where they went 2-3.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans snapped their nine-game losing streak against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. They lost to the Washington Wizards by five points in their last game, and will hope to avoid embarking on another losing skid.

Match Details

Fixture - New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, November 17th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 18th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - FTX Arena, Miami, FL.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans' playoff aspirations might be over before we know it. Zion Williamson's injury has resulted in a dismal 2-13 start to the season, and by the time he returns, it could be too late. There is no official word on when he'll be cleared for practice as the Pelicans' keep delaying his return.

The New Orleans Pelicans haven't been able to get going this season despite Jonas Valanciunas averaging All-Star-caliber numbers. He has put up 19.4 points, 13.2 rebounds and a block per game while leading the team in PER.

Brandon Ingram has played eight of 15 games so far, averaging 25 points per game. Meanwhile, Devonte' Graham is averaging 15.6 points while leading the team in assists with 5.2 dimes a night. Nevertheless, the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to eke out wins. They are 30th (last) in defensive rating and net rating while possessing the fifth-worst offense.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram with the New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram has continued to improve his game. He shot 33% from downtown in 2018-19 on 1.8 attempts a game. Ingram then won the Most Improved Player award next season (2019-20), averaging 39% from the deep on 6.1 attempts per game. He's now up to 44% from downtown on over five attempts per game, continuing to impress.

Jonas Valanciunas is doing his thing, and is arguably more valuable to the team. But Ingram needs to be the best version of himself if the New Orleans Pelicans wish to salvage their season.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte Graham | G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Josh Hart | C - Jonas Valanciunas.

Miami Heat Preview

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat talking to a referee

The Miami Heat would usually be walking into this home game anticipating an easy win, but given their injury-plagued roster, a victory isn't guaranteed.

The Heat have Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler listed as questionable for this game, while Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain sidelined. The burden of leading the team to a win will fall on Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry along with the role players off the bench.

The elite point guard that he is, Kyle Lowry is leading the Miami Heat in assists with 7.3 a game, eighth-highest in the league. He has adjusted well into Erik Spoelstra's system, and the team has shown incredible chemistry to begin the season. The Miami Heat are one of only three teams in the league that are top ten in both offensive and defensive ratings.

Key Player - Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro with the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro is on pace to win the Sixth Man of the Year award this season. He is the second-highest scorer in the team, and is trusted in critical situations and closing lineups. He is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game so far, all career-highs.

Miami Herald Sports @HeraldSports



Herro’s 88 points in the fourth quarter rank third in the NBA. Not only is Tyler Herro the NBA’s leading bench scorer and among the NBA’s most improved players, he is developing another specialty: fourth-quarter assassin.Herro’s 88 points in the fourth quarter rank third in the NBA. trib.al/Dif4v87 Not only is Tyler Herro the NBA’s leading bench scorer and among the NBA’s most improved players, he is developing another specialty: fourth-quarter assassin. Herro’s 88 points in the fourth quarter rank third in the NBA. trib.al/Dif4v87

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry | G - Tyler Herro | F - Duncan Robinson | F - PJ Tucker | C - Dewayne Dedmon.

Pelicans vs Heat Match Prediction

Although the Miami Heat are missing their MVP candidate Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, they are still favorites to win this game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans are bottom-table in most categories, and coach Willie Green hasn't done a good job with his injury-plagued roster. The rest of the Heat cast should be able to pull through.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Heat game?

The matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports New Orleans (NO). The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 and ESPN 100.3FM to listen to the match's live commentary.

