New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 22, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat matchup is one of eight NBA games scheduled for Friday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with Miami winning the previous one 106-95 on Feb. 23. On that note, let’s take a look at the New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for March 22.

The Heat hold a 26-20 all-time advantage against the Pelicans. Miami won the most recent game behind Jimmy Butler’s 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. Zion Williamson, meanwhile, had 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal for New Orleans.

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat game is scheduled for Friday at the Kaseya Center. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports Sun and WVUE. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+138) vs. Heat (-163)

Spread: Pelicans (+3.5) vs. Heat (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o206) vs. Heat -110 (u206)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat preview

The Pelicans (42-27) are surging at the right time and are fifth in the West. They have won seven of their last 10 games but lost their most recent one 121-106 against the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Trey Murphy III had 21 points off the bench, while Williamson had 20 points and seven rebounds. New Orleans would want to get back to winning ways in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Heat (38-31), meanwhile, are seventh in the East and have split their past 10 games. They most recently won 107-104 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Butler had 30 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Terry Rozier had 24 points. Miami is 0.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers for the sixth spot, which guarantees playoff participation.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat starting lineups, subs and rotations

Brandon Ingram left Thursday’s game with a knee injury. He had 14 points, three assists, four rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes.

His status is day-to-day and should be tracked before Friday’s matchup. Dyson Daniels (knee) and Matt Ryan (illness) are out. New Orleans coach Willie Green could start:

PG: CJ McCollum SG: Jose Alvarado SF: Herbert Jones PF: Zion Williamson C: Jonas Valanciunas

The Pelicans’ key players off the bench could be Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr.

The Heat will be without Tyler Herro (foot), Kevin Love (heel), Duncan Robinson (back) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder) on Friday. Bam Adebayo is questionable with a back issue. If Adebayo doesn’t play, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra could start:

PG: Patty Mills SG: Terry Rozier SF: Jimmy Butler PF: Nikola Jovic C: Thomas Bryant

Miami’s key substitutes should be Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Delon Wright.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat betting tips

Zion Williamson has an over/under of 24.5 points for the game. He has been on a tear recently and should be up for more touches with Ingram’s injury. The former No. 1 pick should end the night with over 24.5 points.

CJ McCollum has an over/under of 18.5 points for the game. He averages 18.3 points for the season and should score more than 18.5 points on Wednesday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat prediction

The Heat are slightly favored at home. Brandon Ingram’s injury tilts the game in Miami’s favor.

If Bam Adebayo suits up as well, it could be an easy win for the Heat. Expect the home team to cover the spread for a win. While it should be a defensive affair, the team total should surpass 206 points.