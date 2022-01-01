New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum Arena in an exciting NBA regular-season game on Saturday, January 1. Both teams met earlier this season. The Pelicans were the team that came out victorious on that occasion.

But this time around the Pelicans will have a much tougher time against the Bucks. Giannis has been on fire since returning from Covid protocols and will make things extremely tough for the Pels. On the other hand, the New Orleans team has a lot of absentees in this game, which will leave the responsibility completely on the shoulders of their youngsters.

The Pels have had a decent stretch in the last five games. They have four wins in all of those encounters and are slowly looking to get their season back on track. However, this game is going to be a huge test for the Pelicans team, as one of the best teams in the East awaits them.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

The New Orleans will miss the services of their center, Jonas Valanciunas, for this game. He entered the Health and Safety protocols and will only be back after a few games. To add to the woes, Kira Lewis Jr., Didi Louzada and Zion Williamson will also be out for the game. The Pelicans have also listed Brandon Ingram as questionable and Josh Hart as probable for this game. These two players are vital parts of the team and missing out on this game would be a huge blow for the Pels.

Player Name Status Reason Jonas Valanciunas Out Health and Safety Protocol Kira Lewis Jr. Out Left Knee ACL/MCL Sprain Didi Louzada Out League Suspension Zion Williamson Out Foot Injury Brandon Ingram Questionable Left Achilles Soreness Josh Hart Probable Left Ankle Sprain

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have reported Semi Ojeleye, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton to be out of the game. Semi entered safety protocols, while Brook Lopez has been out since the start of the season due to a back injury. Middleton is out due to personal reasons.

Player Name Status Reason Semi Ojeleye Out Health and Safety Protocol Khris Middleton Out Personal Reason Brook Lopez Out Back Injury

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans will have to make a few changes to their lineup due to a list of injuries they have. Devonte' Graham will keep his position on the backcourt. Garrett Temple will play alongside him to try and provide the offensive firepower the team needs. In the absence of Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones will share the frontcourt with Gary Clark, while Jaxon Hayes starts at center for the Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks only have one major player who will be out for this game and that is Khris Middleton. Going into this game he will most likely be replaced by Pat Connaughton. The starting five for the Bucks will have Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen on the backcourt. Connaughton and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the frontcourt, while Bobby Portis starts at center for them.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks 11th straight win vs. Magic including a series sweep tonight. 🧹 11th straight win vs. Magic including a series sweep tonight. 🧹 https://t.co/Fkafd3NMw8

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham, Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple, Small Forward - Herbert Jones, Power Forward - Gary Clark, Center - Jaxon Hayes

Milwaukee Bucks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday, Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen, Small Forward - Pat Connaughton, Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Center - Bobby Portis.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar