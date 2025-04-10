New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. New Orleans is 14th in the West with a 21-58 record, while Milwaukee is fifth in the East with a 45-34 record.

Ad

The two teams have faced off 48 times in the regular season, with the Pels holding a 29-19 lead. This will be their second and final matchup this season. They last played as recently as Sunday when the Bucks won 111-107 behind Gary Trent Jr.’s 29 points. Antonio Reeves led New Orleans with 23 points.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday, April 10, at Fiserv Forum. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin and GCSEN. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+750) vs. Bucks (-1200)

Spread: Pelicans (+15.5) vs. Bucks (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o222.5) vs. Bucks -110 (u222.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Pelicans season was ravaged through injuries and they never really got a chance to field their strongest Starting 5. They also traded Brandon Ingram before the trade deadline.

Ad

With the season done in terms of meaningful games, the team shut down Zion Williamson (back) and CJ McCollum (foot) for the rest of the year, in addition to several others being out.

New Orleans is on a four-game losing streak and is coming off of a 119-114 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Antonio Reeves and Karlo Matkovic led the team with 17 points each, while Jose Alvarado had 16 points.

Ad

The Bucks are coming off of a 110-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. They trailed by as many as 24 points in the final quarter before scoring 23 straight points. They went on a 39-8 run to finsih the game, which helped them maintain their hold on the fourth spot in the standings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double of 23 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, while Kevin Porter Jr. was phenomenal in the final quarter and ended the game with 21 points.

Ad

Milwaukee continues to be without Damian Lillard who is out with blood clotting in his right calf. Despite his absence, the team is on a five-game win streak and will likely extend it on Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks betting props

Jose Alvarado’s points total is set at 15.5. The oddsmakers don’t favor him to go over and neither do we.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s points total is set at 27.5, which is under his season average of 30.4 points. Bet on the over.

Ad

New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Bucks to get a lopsided win at home. We expect the same, as Milwaukee should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total surpasses the 222.5-point mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More