New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 1st, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

Two exciting young teams will go head to head in the 2020-21 NBA when the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Saturday.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been in indifferent form of late, winning just three of their last six games. They head into this contest off a win, though, as they beat the OKC Thunder 109-95. Zion Williamson led their charge with 27 points, while Brandon Ingram added 24 to seal the win for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, meanwhile, have been in tremendous form, winning their last four games on the trot. They beat Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz twice during this period.

In their last game, the Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 126-114. Ricky Rubio scored a season-high 26 points, while Anthony Edwards tallied 25 on the night.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Injury Report

New Orleans Pelicans

Steven Adams

The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out center Steven Adams (toe) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle) for this game. Meanwhile, Josh Hart, who is out due to a long-term thumb injury, remains sidelined for an indefinite period.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley

Jarret Culver (ankle) and Malik Beasley (hamstring) are the only two Minnesota Timberwolves players ruled out for this game. Culver is out for the season, while Beasley could make his return this week.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will likely field their same starting five they deployed in their last game.

Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe are likely to start as the two guards, while Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Willy Hernangomez will likely retain their places on the frontcourt for the New Orleans Pelicans.

From the reserves, Naji Marshall, James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely field the same starting lineup they used in their last game.

Ricky Rubio and Anthony Edwards are likely to start proceedings on the backcourt, while forwards Jaden McDaniels and Josh Okogie will likely pair up with center Karl-Anthony Towns on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, D'Angelo Russell and Juancho Hernangomez will likely play the most rotation minutes off the Timberwolves' bench.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves - Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - Brandon Ingram l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Willy Hernangomez.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio l Shooting Guard - Anthony Edwards l Small Forward - Josh Okogie l Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels l Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.