New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will be keen to record their first win of the 2021-22 NBA season when they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Saturday.

The Pelicans are coming off a 112-128 loss against the Chicago Bulls. Brandon Ingram led the charge for the team once again, with 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but his efforts were in vain as they slumped to a defeat.

The Pelicans have suffered plenty of injury blows in the early stages of the season. They were without star man Zion Williamson for the second consecutive game against the Bulls, with Josh Hart joining him on the injury list.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves dominated the Houston Rockets in their first match of the season to come away with a 124-106 victory. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Edwards (29 points) and D'Angelo Russell (22 points, seven assists) also had brilliant outings.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson at New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Zion Williamson and Josh Hart are the only two players listed on the New Orleans Pelicans injury report.

Williamson is recovering from foot surgery and is set to be re-evaluated in the last week of October, while Hart endured a quadriceps injury in the season-opener and is listed as day-to-day. His availability will likely be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason Zion Williamson Out Foot surgery Josh Hart Day-to-day Quad tendinosis

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves head into Saturday's contest without any injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to deploy the same starting lineup they did against the Chicago Bulls.

Devonte' Graham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely start as the two guards, while Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones and Jonas Valanciunas will complete the the lineup. Jones could be asked to come off the bench if Josh Hart is cleared to play.

Meanwhile, Trey Murphy III, Jaxson Hayes and Naji Marshall are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves do not have any injury problems, which suggests they are likely to use the same rotation scheme they did in their season opener.

D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards could start as guards, while forwards Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels will feature alongside center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Meanwhile, Jordan McLaughlin, Naz Reid and Malik Beasley are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard: Nickeil Alexander-Walker; Shooting Guard: Devonte' Graham; Small Forward: Herbert Jones; Power Forward: Brandon Ingram; Center: Jonas Valanciunas.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard: D'Angelo Russell; Shooting Guard: Anthony Edwards; Small Forward: Josh Okogie; Power Forward: Jaden McDaniels; Center: Karl-Anthony Towns.

