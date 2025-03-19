  • home icon
New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Mar 19, 2025 10:29 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart - Source: Imagn

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 19 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Pelicans are on a three-game losing skid on the road, while the Timberwolves will look to solidify their place in the playoff race.

The Timberwolves are in the seventh spot in the stacked Western Conference standings, with a 40-30 record. They are just 0.5 games behind the sixth-seed Golden State Warriors as they seek to avoid the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are at the bottom of the standings, with an 18-51 record, good for 14th place in the West. They are expected to continue to fall down in the standings as they try to increase their odds for the top pick in this year’s NBA draft.

also-read-trending Trending

The Timberwolves, who won their first meeting against the Pelicans on Jan. 7, will be leaning on All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He's also putting up 1.1 steals per game in a team-high 36.4 minutes per game.

Edwards is backstopped by Julius Randle, who's averaging 18.7 points, and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are led by former top pick Zion Williamson, who's averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in about 28 minutes of playing time. However, he has only played 29 games due to injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to field a starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi. Coach Willie Green will call the shots for the Pelicans.

Here's a snapshot of their depth chart for the game:

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
CJ McCollum
Jose Alvarado
Shooting Guard
Trey Murphy III
Jordan Hawkins
Lester Quinones
Small Forward
Zion Williamson
Bruce Brown
Power Forward
Kelly Olynyk
Jamal Cain
Center
Yves Missi
Karlo Matkovic
Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be putting in its usual starters of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. They are coached by Chris Finch.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
Mike Conley
Donte DiVicenzo
Rob Dillingham
Shooting Guard
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Terrence Shannon Jr.
Small Forward
Jaden McDaniels
Joe Ingles
Power Forward
Julius Randle
Luka Garza
Josh Minott
Center
Rudy Gobert
Naz Reid
New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury reports

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans will be missing three crucial pieces, as Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (leg) are out. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson is questionable due to personal reasons.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Unlike the Pelicans, the Timberwolves don't have any player listed in their injury report.

