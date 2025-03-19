New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 19 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Pelicans are on a three-game losing skid on the road, while the Timberwolves will look to solidify their place in the playoff race.

The Timberwolves are in the seventh spot in the stacked Western Conference standings, with a 40-30 record. They are just 0.5 games behind the sixth-seed Golden State Warriors as they seek to avoid the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are at the bottom of the standings, with an 18-51 record, good for 14th place in the West. They are expected to continue to fall down in the standings as they try to increase their odds for the top pick in this year’s NBA draft.

The Timberwolves, who won their first meeting against the Pelicans on Jan. 7, will be leaning on All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who's averaging 27.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He's also putting up 1.1 steals per game in a team-high 36.4 minutes per game.

Edwards is backstopped by Julius Randle, who's averaging 18.7 points, and 7.1 rebounds per game this season.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are led by former top pick Zion Williamson, who's averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game in about 28 minutes of playing time. However, he has only played 29 games due to injuries.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The New Orleans Pelicans are expected to field a starting lineup of CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy III, Zion Williamson, Kelly Olynyk and Yves Missi. Coach Willie Green will call the shots for the Pelicans.

Here's a snapshot of their depth chart for the game:

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Shooting Guard Trey Murphy III Jordan Hawkins Lester Quinones Small Forward Zion Williamson Bruce Brown Power Forward Kelly Olynyk Jamal Cain Center Yves Missi Karlo Matkovic

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be putting in its usual starters of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. They are coached by Chris Finch.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard Mike Conley Donte DiVicenzo Rob Dillingham Shooting Guard Anthony Edwards Nickeil Alexander-Walker Terrence Shannon Jr. Small Forward Jaden McDaniels Joe Ingles Power Forward Julius Randle Luka Garza Josh Minott Center Rudy Gobert Naz Reid

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury reports

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans will be missing three crucial pieces, as Brandon Boston Jr. (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Dejounte Murray (leg) are out. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson is questionable due to personal reasons.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Unlike the Pelicans, the Timberwolves don't have any player listed in their injury report.

