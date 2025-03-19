New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 19, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves start a two-game mini-series on Wednesday. A loss by the Pelicans would give their hosts the head-to-head series win this season. Herbert Jones, Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray remain are out for the Pels, but Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum are available.

The Timberwolves look to bounce back after the Indiana Pacers snapped their eight-game winning streak on Monday. In contrast to their visitors, the T-Wolves are as healthy as they have ever been this season. Only players with G League assignments are on their inactive list.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the second meeting between the Pelicans and the Timberwolves. Basketball fans can stream the action live via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+525) vs. Timberwolves (-750)

Odds: Pelicans (+12.5) vs. Timberwolves (-12.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans (o228.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u228.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray played for the New Orleans Pelicans when the Minnesota Timberwolves throttled them 104-97 in early January. The Pelicans struggled to generate points against Minnesota’s defense despite a relatively healthier roster.

In the rematch on Wednesday, Jones, Murray and Murphy will not be around. The biggest question for the Pelicans is who will step up to help Zion Williamson carry the offense. Willie Green needs to coax more out of Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, Yves Missi and Jordan Hawkins. New Orleans will find it tough to pull off an upset if the supporting cast remains inconsistent.

In the 132-130 overtime loss to the Pacers on Monday, the Timberwolves took too many contested 3-pointers, a key reason they finished 13-for-42 from deep. If Minnesota keeps shooting blanks, Anthony Edwards and Co. might want to attack the basket more. New Orleans is second worst in the NBA in paint points allowed with 52.0 per game. The Timberwolves could take advantage of this weakness.

Furthermore, Minnesota has to focus on taking care of the ball. In the loss to Indiana, they committed 15 turnovers, including three in the last two minutes of overtime.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves predicted starting lineups

Pelicans

PG: CJ McCollum | SG: Jordan Hawkins | PF: Kelly Olynyk | PF: Zion Williamson | C: Yves Missi

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Zion Williamson is averaging 24.7 points per game in March. In his last game against Minnesota, the Timberwolves limited him to 22 points. The home team has the bodies to throw at the former All-Star to keep him from hitting past his 25.5 (O/U) points prop.

The Pelicans have had trouble slowing down power forwards in their last few games. Paolo Banchero and even Harrison Barnes had high scoring games against them. Julius Randle, averaging 18.1 PPG this month, could top his 18.5 (O/U) points prop against New Orleans’ weak defense.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are hobbled and have struggled to find their offense even with Williamson around. Minnesota should take care of business at home and beat the -12.5 odds on their way to victory.

