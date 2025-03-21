New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21, 2025

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Friday. New Orleans is 14th in the West with a 19-51 record, while Minnesota is eighth in the same conference with a 40-31 record.

The two teams have played each other 77 times in the regular season, with the Pels holding a 40-37 lead. This will be their third and final game this season, with their season series tied at 1-1. This will also be the second straight game between the two teams, after playing on Wednesday, when New Orleans won 119-115.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves game details and odds

The New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 21, at Target Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - North and GCSEN. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Pelicans (+625) vs. Timberwolves (-950)

Spread: Pelicans (+13.5) vs. Timberwolves (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Pelicans -110 (o229) vs. Timberwolves -110 (u229)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Pelicans upset the T-Wolves 119-115 on Wednesday, behind a good team effort. New Orleans was led by Zion Williamson’s 29 points, eight assists and three steals. The Pels also got great help from CJ McCollum (18 points) and Bruce Brown (15 points), while Kelly Olynyk, Yves Missi and Jordan Hawkins had 13 points each.

Minnesota, meanwhile, was led by Anthony Edwards’ 29 points, while Julius Randle had 17 points, while Mike Conley had 16.

The win didn’t do much for the Pels, as they are almost out of postseason reckoning. However, the result has massive implications on Minnesota’s postseason aspirations.

The T-Wolves were battling the Golden State Warriors for the sixth spot in the standings, but the loss dropped them to eighth. They have now lost two straight games and are looking at a possible play-in tournament seeding.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting props

Zion Williamson’s points total is set at 24.5. He averaged 29.5 points in the past two games and looked incredible on Wednesday. Bet on Williamson to go past his prop.

Anthony Edwards’ points total is set at 28.5. While oddsmakers predict him to stay just under, we expect him to go over. Take a risk, and bet on the over.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Timberwolves to get a lopsided win. They predicted the same in the last game, but the Pelicans responded with a strong game. Minnesota should get the win this time but could struggle to cover the spread. This should be a low-scoring game, with the team total staying under 229 points.

