New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday.

It has been a rough start to the new season for the New Orleans Pelicans, who have failed to muster a victory in three attempts. They currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a surprisingly bright start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They will be looking to extend their winning streak to three and will fancy their chances against a team they defeated in their last outing.

Match Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, October 25th; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, October 26th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Anthony Edwards #1 and D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Things could not have gone any better for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have two victories in two appearances so far this season. A great start to the season is always a confidence booster, and the players are riding that wave hard.

The trio of D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have been exceptional, to say the least. They have all improved their game and complement each other on both ends of the court. Given how productive they have been, the Minnesota Timberwolves could have a relatively successful season.

Key Player - Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns is a certified bucket-getter and has continually delivered the goods for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will be crucial for the team this season as they pursue a playoff berth.

Towns' game has transcended the gritty work in the low post. While he still dominates the paint, he does a great job of spreading the floor and knocking down three pointers. So far in the new season, he is averaging five attempts per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - D'Angelo Russell | G - Anthony Edwards | F - Josh Okogie | F - Jaden McDaniels | C - Karl-Anthony Towns.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans

It has been a horrid start for the New Orleans Pelicans, who are yet to record their first dub of the 2021-22 NBA campaign. They have lost three games in a row, all by huge margins.

The New Orleans Pelicans' struggle can be attributed to the fact that they have been playing without Zion Williamson. The big man sustained a foot injury in the offseason and is in recovery. He is expected to return on November 2, at the earliest.

Key Player - Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks

The New Orleans Pelicans have lost their first three games of the 2021-22 NBA season, but it is not a result of a lack of effort from Brandon Ingram. With Williamson sidelined, the onus is on Ingram to secure wins for the team. However, that is yet to materialize.

StatMuse @statmuse Brandon Ingram is averaging career-highs 27/7/6 on 49% shooting and 46% from three.The Pelicans are 0-3. Brandon Ingram is averaging career-highs 27/7/6 on 49% shooting and 46% from three.The Pelicans are 0-3. https://t.co/kKV43KIHHZ

Ingram's scoring has been incredible, as he averages 27 points per game. However, not much production has come from his teammates.

He is expected to deliver once again, with the hope that his efforts will lead to a victory for the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte' Graham | G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | F - Brandon Ingram | F - Herb Jones | C - Jonas Valanciunas

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Prediction

Zion Williamson's absence will be a huge factor in this matchup. The New Orleans Pelicans are not a great defensive team and do not have enough offensive firepower to favorably compete against the in-form Minnesota Timberwolves.

While it will be a close game, the Minnesota Timberwolves are more likely to win and go 2-0 in the season series. The New Orleans Pelicans will put up a good fight, but it might not end in their favor after all that's said and done. They are missing their best scorer, and three of their five starters were not on the roster last season, which means they will need some time to build chemistry.

Where to watch Pelicans vs Timberwolves

The game will be televised locally on BSN and BSNO networks while fans globally can stream live via NBA League Pass.

