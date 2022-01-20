New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks, two teams who are on two-game losing streaks, will meet on Thursday at the Madison Square Garden. New Orleans will look to split their season series against New York after losing to them at home.

Jonas Valanciunas had a double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, but was unable to help his team hold off the Boston Celtics in their last game. They allowed the Celtics to overcome an 18-point deficit to lose another game. They’ll have a better chance against the Knicks if they can sustain their play for a full 48 minutes.

Meanwhile, after winning three straight games, the new-look New York Knicks have lost back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game against the Timberwolves was excruciating. The Knicks mounted a 40-25 edge in the third quarter, but still lost the game in the closing minutes.

Knicks Videos @sny_knicks "We've got to keep grinding it out. It's hard to win games in this league, super hard, no matter who you're playing. We've got to come out and be ready, from the very beginning."



Kemba Walker reflects on tonight's loss: "We've got to keep grinding it out. It's hard to win games in this league, super hard, no matter who you're playing. We've got to come out and be ready, from the very beginning."Kemba Walker reflects on tonight's loss: https://t.co/uRMOy2lb4S

Cam Reddish, the newly-acquired Knicks player, will still not be available to play. The team will have to lean on their usual top players to get the job done on their home floor. Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett are expected to lead the Knicks yet again.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson continues to head the names on the injury list. He is reportedly sitting out for the rest of the season. Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) and Didi Louzada (G-League) will not travel with the team to the Big Apple.

Starting point guard Devonte Graham, who played against the Celtics last game, has been ruled questionable.

Player: Status: Reason: Graham, Devonte' Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Soreness Lewis Jr., Kira Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee ACL/MCL; Sprain Louzada, Didi Out G League - On Assignment Williamson, Zion Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Fracture

New York Knicks Injury Report

Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle), Solomon Hill (unavailable), Nerlens Noel (knee), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) will all miss the game. Luka Samanic is on G-League assignment, and will not play as well.

Player: Status: Reason: Arcidiacono, Ryan Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprained Hill, Solomon Out Not With Team Noel, Nerlens Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sore Reddish, Cam Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprained Rose, Derrick Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Surgery Samanic, Luka Out G League - Two-Way

New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valanciunas has been playing exceptionally well for the Pelicans this season. [Photo: New Orleans Pelicans]

If Devonte Graham is cleared to play, he should start alongside Joe Hart in the backcourt. Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram will likely resume their frontline partnership, while Jonas Valanciunas plays center.

New York Knicks

Head coach Tom Thibodeau will likely roll out a lineup he has been using with some regularity this season. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier should man the backcourt, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson could be New York's frontline.

New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte Graham | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Herbert Jones | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.

New York Knicks

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav