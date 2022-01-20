New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks, two teams who are on two-game losing streaks, will meet on Thursday at the Madison Square Garden. New Orleans will look to split their season series against New York after losing to them at home.
Jonas Valanciunas had a double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, but was unable to help his team hold off the Boston Celtics in their last game. They allowed the Celtics to overcome an 18-point deficit to lose another game. They’ll have a better chance against the Knicks if they can sustain their play for a full 48 minutes.
Meanwhile, after winning three straight games, the new-look New York Knicks have lost back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game against the Timberwolves was excruciating. The Knicks mounted a 40-25 edge in the third quarter, but still lost the game in the closing minutes.
Cam Reddish, the newly-acquired Knicks player, will still not be available to play. The team will have to lean on their usual top players to get the job done on their home floor. Julius Randle, Evan Fournier and RJ Barrett are expected to lead the Knicks yet again.
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
Zion Williamson continues to head the names on the injury list. He is reportedly sitting out for the rest of the season. Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) and Didi Louzada (G-League) will not travel with the team to the Big Apple.
Starting point guard Devonte Graham, who played against the Celtics last game, has been ruled questionable.
New York Knicks Injury Report
Ryan Arcidiacono (ankle), Solomon Hill (unavailable), Nerlens Noel (knee), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Derrick Rose (ankle) will all miss the game. Luka Samanic is on G-League assignment, and will not play as well.
New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups
New Orleans Pelicans
If Devonte Graham is cleared to play, he should start alongside Joe Hart in the backcourt. Herbert Jones and Brandon Ingram will likely resume their frontline partnership, while Jonas Valanciunas plays center.
New York Knicks
Head coach Tom Thibodeau will likely roll out a lineup he has been using with some regularity this season. Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier should man the backcourt, while RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson could be New York's frontline.
New Orleans Pelicans vs New York Knicks: Starting 5s
New Orleans Pelicans
Point Guard - Devonte Graham | Shooting Guard - Josh Hart | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Herbert Jones | Center - Jonas Valanciunas.
New York Knicks
Also Read
Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson.
