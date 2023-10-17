New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic will continue their preseason preparations when they face each other on October 17. The two teams rarely face each other during the regular season, as they reside in different conferences. As such, it makes sense that both rosters would look to face a less familiar opponent to help sharpen their current system as the new season approaches.

This will be the second contest between Orlando and New Orleans, with the first game having occurred on October 10 and the Magic winning 122-105. The Pelicans have lost all three of their preseason games thus far despite Zion Williamson participating in each contest.

Orlando, on the other hand, is 2-0 in their preseason schedule and will be looking to make it three straight wins when they face off against the Pelicans for the second time in three games. Orlando's young roster was impressive throughout the 2022-23 season and already appears ready to take another step forward in their development.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Given the New Orleans Pelicans preseason struggles and how convincingly the Orlando Magic defeated them in their last meeting, Orlando will be heading into the October 17 contest as favorites. New Orleans is expected to be a Western Conference X-Factor this season, assuming Zion Williamson remains healthy.

Yet, nothing has been encouraging about what the Pelicans have produced on either side of the floor. Nevertheless, the Magic have been fun to watch and are utilizing their high-level young talent. If Jamahl Mosley continues to develop Orlando's younger players, the Magic could quickly establish themselves as a threat in the Eastern Conference.

Another victory over the Pelicans would go some way to proving Orlando is ready to take that next step.

Orlando Magic roster

Paolo Banchero

Franz Wagner

Wendell Carter Jr.

Markelle Fultz

Jalen Suggs

Jonathan Isaac

Chuma Okeke

D.J. Wilson

Adam Schofield

Mo Wagner

Goga Bitadze

Gary Harris

Mac McClung

Anthony Black

Jett Howard

Joe Ingles

New Orleans Pelicans roster

Dereon Seabron

Zion Williamson

Landers Nolley II

CJ McCollum

Herbert Jones

Naji Marshall

Dyson Daniels

Kaiser Gates

Kira Lewis Jr.

Brandon Ingram

Jose Alvarado

Jonas Valanciunas

Jalen Crutcher

Larry Nance Jr.

Jordan Hawkins

Trey Murphy III

E.J. Liddell

Malcolm Hill

Cody Zeller

Tevian Jones

Trey Jemison

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Where to watch

You can watch the contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic on Bally Sports Floride, Pelicans.com, NBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will take place at the Amway Center in Florida, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Odds

Moneyline: New Orleans Pelicans (-115,) Orlando Magic (-105)

Spread: New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5,) Orlando Magic (+1.5)

Over 224.5 points (-113,) Under 224.5 points (-113)