New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic will continue their preseason preparations when they face each other on October 17. The two teams rarely face each other during the regular season, as they reside in different conferences. As such, it makes sense that both rosters would look to face a less familiar opponent to help sharpen their current system as the new season approaches.
This will be the second contest between Orlando and New Orleans, with the first game having occurred on October 10 and the Magic winning 122-105. The Pelicans have lost all three of their preseason games thus far despite Zion Williamson participating in each contest.
Orlando, on the other hand, is 2-0 in their preseason schedule and will be looking to make it three straight wins when they face off against the Pelicans for the second time in three games. Orlando's young roster was impressive throughout the 2022-23 season and already appears ready to take another step forward in their development.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction
Given the New Orleans Pelicans preseason struggles and how convincingly the Orlando Magic defeated them in their last meeting, Orlando will be heading into the October 17 contest as favorites. New Orleans is expected to be a Western Conference X-Factor this season, assuming Zion Williamson remains healthy.
Yet, nothing has been encouraging about what the Pelicans have produced on either side of the floor. Nevertheless, the Magic have been fun to watch and are utilizing their high-level young talent. If Jamahl Mosley continues to develop Orlando's younger players, the Magic could quickly establish themselves as a threat in the Eastern Conference.
Another victory over the Pelicans would go some way to proving Orlando is ready to take that next step.
Orlando Magic roster
- Paolo Banchero
- Franz Wagner
- Wendell Carter Jr.
- Markelle Fultz
- Jalen Suggs
- Jonathan Isaac
- Chuma Okeke
- D.J. Wilson
- Adam Schofield
- Mo Wagner
- Goga Bitadze
- Gary Harris
- Mac McClung
- Anthony Black
- Jett Howard
- Joe Ingles
New Orleans Pelicans roster
- Dereon Seabron
- Zion Williamson
- Landers Nolley II
- CJ McCollum
- Herbert Jones
- Naji Marshall
- Dyson Daniels
- Kaiser Gates
- Kira Lewis Jr.
- Brandon Ingram
- Jose Alvarado
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Jalen Crutcher
- Larry Nance Jr.
- Jordan Hawkins
- Trey Murphy III
- E.J. Liddell
- Malcolm Hill
- Cody Zeller
- Tevian Jones
- Trey Jemison
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Where to watch
You can watch the contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic on Bally Sports Floride, Pelicans.com, NBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will take place at the Amway Center in Florida, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic: Odds
Moneyline: New Orleans Pelicans (-115,) Orlando Magic (-105)
Spread: New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5,) Orlando Magic (+1.5)
Over 224.5 points (-113,) Under 224.5 points (-113)
