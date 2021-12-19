New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

A clash between an Eastern Conference powerhouse and a team that has ambitions to be one, the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The New Orleans Pelicans head into this game sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-21 record. However, they have won their last two games in a row, against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Milwaukee Bucks respectively. The momentum is with the New Orleans Pelicans as star man Brandon Ingram is averaging more than 23 points while shooting better than 44% from the field.

The Philadelphia 76ers on the other hand are sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 15-15 record after their indifferent start to the season. Despite Joel Embiid averaging over 24 points and 10 rebounds, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost four of their last five games coming into this matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson is set to be out for at least another four weeks

The New Orleans Pelicans nearly have a clean bill of health barring Zion Williamson. Williamson, after undergoing foot surgery over the summer, is yet to play this season for the Pelicans and his return has suffered yet another setback. After it was confirmed that Zion will be out for another four to six weeks due to foot soreness. Barring this, the Pelicans have every other player available to them.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons

Superstar Ben Simmons continues to be unavailable for the Philadelphia 76ers citing personal reasons. Guard Furkan Korkmaz is also listed as unavailable for the 76ers due to non-Covid illness. Georges Niang is out after being put into health and safety protocols.

Tyrese Maxey and superstar Joel Embiid are being monitored on a day-to-day basis and will remain a gametime decision.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

With almost all of their players available, expect coach Willie Green to start with Devonte' Graham and Brandon Ingram in the backcourt. Josh Hart and Herbert Jones are set to man the frontcourt, while Jonas Valančiūnas is set to start at center.

Philadelphia 76ers

With no Ben Simmons, expect Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry to man the backcourt for the 76ers with three-time champion Danny Green and former Los Angeles Clippers forward Tobias Harris to handle the duties in the frontcourt. Superstar Joel Embiid will start as the center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham; Shooting Guard - Brandon Ingram; Small Forward - Josh Hart; Power Forward - Herbert Jones; Center - Jonas Valančiūnas.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey; Shooting Guard - Seth Curry; Small Forward - Danny Green; Power Forward - Tobias Harris; Center - Joel Embiid.

