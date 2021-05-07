New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to sweep their 2020-21 NBA season series with the Philadelphia 76ers when they visit the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night.

Brandon Ingram, who has scored 23.8 points per game, will not be available for this game, though. So it will be up to Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson to carry the injury-plagued New Orleans Pelicans' offense. Williamson had a monster game, tallying 37 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in his team's 101-94 win over the Sixers on April 9.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are on a six-game winning streak and are determined to retain their no. 1 position in the East standings. Joel Embiid is making a strong case for the 2020-21 NBA MVP award with his imperious outings for the 76ers.

The All-Star big man wants to win the title and having the best record in their conference should help in his bid. A win over the Pelicans would go a long way in the Philadelphia 76ers staving off the Brooklyn Nets and top the standings.

Zach LaVine (#8) shoots the ball against Joel Embiid (#21).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Update

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans continue to add players to their injury report.

Brandon Ingram is out for the Philadelphia 76ers match due to a left low ankle sprain. Ingram sustained the injury during the second quarter of the Golden State Warriors game on Tuesday and is considered as 'day to day'.

Steven Adams is doubtful to play on Friday. He missed Thursday's practice due to a sprained toe and is unlikely for the Sixers game, too.

Steven Adams and Brandon Ingram didn’t practice today.



Nickeil Alexander-Walker did practice today however. Didn’t do contact. But was a part of everything they did. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is questionable to play against the Sixers after having restricted practice. He may not be ready to play for a few games.

Josh Hart, but he has been ruled out of Friday's game. According to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, Hart has discarded the splint he wore over his right thumb that underwent surgery. However, the New Orleans Pelicans have not provided a timetable on his return to action yet.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have submitted their injury report with just one name on it.

Furkan Korkmaz will be in street clothes on Friday due to a right ankle sprain. This will be the second consecutive contest he will miss because of the injury.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen Curry (#30) shoots over Steven Adams (#12).

James Johnson will likely be the starting small forward in place of Ingram on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson also started a month ago when the 6' 8" forward was sidelined for several games.

If Adams is eventually ruled out, Willy Hernangomez should be coach Stan Van Gundy’s choice to start at the center position again.

Finally, should Alexander-Walker remain in sidelined, Kira Lewis Jr. is expected to take on his minutes along with Hart’s as well.

Philadelphia 76ers

BEN SIMMONS TIPS IT IN FOR THE WIN IN OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/MduVF2gfgH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2021

Korkmaz’s absence should open up more playing time for Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle and George Hill. All three played big minutes in their team's 135-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Lonzo Ball l Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe l Small Forward - James Johnson l Power Forward - Zion Williamson l Center - Willy Hernangomez.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid.

