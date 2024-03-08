New Orleans Pelicans vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports for March 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday. The Pelicans are looking poised to make a playoff run. They are fifth in the Western Conference, with a 37-25 record. Meanwhile, the 76ers have dropped to seventh in the East with a 35-27 record amid their injury struggles.

The Pelicans, on a three-game East Coast trip, have three wins in their last four games. They have a healthy Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for a brief stretch, giving them an edge. New Orleans is in tremendous form, winning their previous outing 139-98 over the Toronto Raptors.

Meanwhile, the Sixers haven't caught a break since Joel Embiid's injury in January. Since Jan. 25, they are 6-14. The Sixers enter Friday's game with consecutive losses. They dropped one to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, losing 115-109 in their last game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New Orleans Pelicans will be the favorites. The Philadelphia 76ers' injury report remains concerning, which reduces their chances of finding success in Friday's clash.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report for Mar. 8

New Orleans Pelicans injury report

The Pelicans only have Dyson Daniels on the injury report. He's recovering from a knee meniscectomy. Malcolm Hil, EJ Liddell and Dereon Seabron are on G-League duties.

Player Status Injury Dyson Daniels Out Left knee; Meniscectomy Malcolm Hill Out G-League, Two-Way EJ Liddell Out G-League, On Assignment Seabron Dereon Out G-League, Two-Way

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

The 76ers have four injured players, including stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Maxey is out, citing concussion, while Embiid is recovering from a left knee meniscus procedure.

Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton are the other players on the injury report. Covington is out with a left knee bone bruise, while Melton has a lumbar spine bone stress.

Player Status Injury Robert Covington Out Left knee bone bruise Joel Embiid Out Left knee meniscus procedure Tyrese Maxey Out Concussion De'Anthony Melton Out Back, lumbar spine bone stress

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

Local TV operators WVUE and NBC Sports Philadelphia will cover the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers game.

Fans outside the local region can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum will be the marquee players in action. Meanwhile, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Buddy Hield will have to take up the responsibility of making a difference offensively in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's absence.

The Pelicans will likely start CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Hebert Jones, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas. Meanwhile, the 76ers could start Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed.